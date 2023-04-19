The CFPB has released a special edition of its oversight highlights that focuses on violations of the law

Business
On March 8, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a special edition of its Surveillance Highlights Focusing on Violations of the Law in connection with the so-called “junk fees”. The Bureau provides examples of violations in several lines of business, including deposits, auto financing, mortgage servicing, payday and small dollar loans, and student loan servicing. This article focuses on the repository examples.
On the deposit side, the CFPB is once again questioning some practices related to certain overdraft and insufficient funds (NSF) fees. Specifically, the Bureau identifies violations related to the practice of charging an overdraft fee on a so-called “Positive Authorized, Settled Negative” (APSN) transaction, as well as violations related to charging multiple NSF fees on the same transaction. .
Background
In an APSN transaction, a financial institution charges an overdraft fee for a debit card or ATM transaction when the consumer had sufficient available balance at the time of authorization of the transaction, but insufficient balance at the time of authorization of the transaction. time of settlement. As the CFPB points out, this can be caused by a number of factors, including intermediary trades, timing of settlement, order of trade processing, and other complicating factors.
The other scenario raised by the CFPB, charging multiple NSF charges on the same transaction, occurs when a consumer check or other payment is presented for payment but there is not a sufficient balance in the account to cover the transaction at that time. After refusing payment, the consumer’s financial institution returns the item to the recipient’s deposit-taking institution and charges the consumer an NSF charge. The payee can then resubmit the same transaction for payment. If funds are still insufficient, a second NSF fee may also be charged.
CFPB calls both APSN and NSF’s multiple pricing practices “unfair”
The news here is not that the CFPB is once again questioning these two practices. The Bureau, along with other regulators, has been warning against these practices for yearsand both practices led to many class stock trial. Instead, what’s new is that the CFPB is positioning both of these breaches – and not just APSN – as “unfair” practices under the Consumer Financial Protection Act 2010. The critical statement in the CFPB analysis is as follows [emphasis added]:
Monitoring revealed that institutions engaged in unfair acts or practices by charging consumers multiple NSF fees when the same transaction was presented for payment multiple times due to insufficient balance in consumers’ accounts, possibly the next day.
The importance of labeling a practice as unfair, rather than misleading, is that disclosure alone, without changing the act or practice itself, does not suddenly make an unfair act or practice fair. A misleading practice could no doubt be corrected by adequate disclosure. Notably, the CFPB comments do not specify whether the practice is also considered misleading, a position that several regulators have already taken. Instead, the Bureau’s criticism is limited only to cases where it is considered an unfair practice.
Several regulators now consider several NSF fee assessments ‘unfair’
While APSN transactions have been referred to as “unfair” for some years by a number of regulators, with this issue of its current oversight highlights, the CFPB joins other agencies in indicating that the practice of charging multiple NSF fees on the same transaction could be unfair. at least in certain circumstances.
In July 2022, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issued a Letter from industry calling for practice of charging multiple NSF fees on a single misleading (when the disclosure did not expressly describe the practice) and potentially unfair transaction. As part of their analysis, they noted that consumers have no control over the re-presentation of a transaction and cannot avoid re-presentations. The NYDFS also made it clear that it ultimately expects financial institutions to charge no more than one NSF fee per transaction, and offered a number of steps institutions could take to mitigate. the risk of consumers being charged multiple NSF fees for the same transaction.
A month later, the The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has issued its own guidelines on charging multiple NSF fees on a single transaction. Like the NYDFS, the FDIC considered this practice to be misleading when the disclosures do not adequately describe the practice. The FDIC has also considered this practice to be unfair in certain circumstances, particularly when the customer has not been given sufficient notice or an opportunity to turn their account balance positive and thus avoid further charges. without provisions. Like the NYDFS, the FDIC has provided potential mitigation practices, which will be discussed below.
The CFPB refers to both the FDIC guidelines and the NYDFS letter in support of its position.
CFPB Position on Multiple NSF Fee Assessments
CFPB guidelines do not clearly indicate whether the practice of charging multiple NSF fees on the same transaction East manifestly unfair or if the practice could be unfair if the consumer does not have sufficient time to update his account balance. But, given the emphasis on timing in the Bureau quote above, the implication is the latter.
In practice, however, the answer may be irrelevant to an institution that cannot determine whether a previous NSF fee was charged on a specific transaction. If the institution cannot control when a payment will be re-submitted, it would have no way of preventing multiple NSF fees from being charged too close in time to avoid the practice being deemed unfair.
The surveillance highlights also cover other noteworthy information. Specifically, the CFPB notes that some institutions that previously reported engaging in APSN are now signaling that they will stop doing so. Similarly, the Bureau reports that virtually every institution it has engaged with on the subject of NSF fees has signaled their intention to stop charging NSF fees altogether – likely due to the limitations involved in assessing NSF fees. these fees. The Bureau also reiterates its position on self-assessment, self-reporting, redress and cooperation – the benefit being the ability to resolve violations through a non-public oversight process. Finally, the CFPB states that it “plans to engage in further follow-up work on the NSF multiple charge and APSN overdraft charge issues.”
Summary and Action Steps
In summary, the practice of charging fees in a multiple APSN or NSF representation situation carries compliance, oversight, and litigation risks for a financial institution. Given the unified position of these agencies that APSN overdraft fees are unfair, financial institutions should end this practice as soon as possible and provide redress to all customers who have been harmed.
In addressing the practice of multiple NSF charges on the same transaction, agencies did not uniformly insist that institutions end this practice (although many institutions did so voluntarily). Instead, they proposed a variety of steps that institutions can take to prevent such a practice from being identified as a violation of UDAAP:
- First, financial institutions should ensure that their statements adequately describe the practice, including that multiple NSF charges may be charged for the “same item” or “same transaction”. The NYDFS recommends that this type of disclosure be made in regular communications (i.e. with each account statement) as well as other direct touch points for affected consumers. The FDIC also recommends disclosing how often NSF fees may be assessed on a given transaction, and the maximum number of fees a single transaction can incur.
- Second, financial institutions should work with their processors and software vendors to identify when a transaction is re-submitted. Once identified, they can then avoid charging multiple NSF fees on a re-presented transaction. If this is not possible, they should take additional steps, which may include limiting NSF charges that may be imposed for a certain period, or manually reviewing re-presented transactions that have incurred multiple NSF charges. The FDIC further recommends that institutions review their customer notification or alerting practices to ensure that customers have the knowledge and ability to avoid multiple NSF charges and restore their account balance to a sufficient amount.
- Finally, financial institutions that charge NSF fees should engage legal counsel to identify past violations, refund options for affected customers, and the process for self-reporting to the appropriate oversight body. Given that the CFPB has promised further engagement with industry, this final step should be taken as soon as possible.
