Companies back hydrogen trials to accelerate net-zero ambitions





Three quarters (77%) of companies support hydrogen as part of their energy improvement strategy, and a quarter (27%) intend to test or implement it in the next two years .

Nearly one in ten respondents (8%) say they have already installed hydrogen-ready combined heat and power (CHP) units

A third (33%) of businesses say energy costs are driving them to adopt hydrogen According to a new study from Centrica Business Solutions, most business leaders are considering adopting hydrogen as part of their energy improvement strategies. Three-quarters (77%) said they had already implemented or were going to implement hydrogen-ready technologies such as combined heat and power (CHP) units with the aim of optimize energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions. More than a quarter (27%) plan to do so within the next two years. “A phased approach to modern energy technologies that incorporates hydrogen will mean businesses will benefit from reduced carbon emissions and reduced energy costs” Justin Jacober, Director of Centrica Business Solutions UK and Ireland Nearly one in ten (8%) said they have already installed hydrogen-ready cogeneration, while another seven in ten (69%) are considering the technology, testing it or planning to implement it. This suggests that the cost and carbon savings benefits associated with the technology are seen as attractive by many organizations. The main driver of hydrogen investment is cost. A third (33%) of companies think hydrogen will be a more predictable cost to factor into their plans than alternative fuels. Justin Jacober, director of Centrica Business Solutions UK & Ireland, said: Organizations clearly see the potential of hydrogen in creating a net zero future, where energy costs are more predictable than those imported from abroad. A phased approach to modern energy technologies that incorporates hydrogen will mean businesses will benefit from reduced carbon emissions and reduced energy costs. What we need to see next is that the UK invests in hydrogen and prepares to deploy the technologies more quickly. By investing now, the UK can ensure it is a leading hydrogen economy. A fully realized hydrogen strategy has the potential to improve flexibility within the grid and enable us to better harness the power of renewables, which will be key to reducing renewables curtailment and eliminating carbon emissions. To read the full report visit here.

