Business
The Sellers Lounge is your open-ended book club | CU Boulder today
Your open enrollment story has begun, and now is the best time to review your benefits, understand what’s changing, and ensure they’ll continue to be the right options for you. Reading about your benefits features can be overwhelming, but there are tools and resources on the Registration Sessions and Open Fairs Pages Website to demystify your decision.
Open registration began with the availability of the registration portal on April 17 and will last until 5 p.m. MDT on May 5.
If your life circumstances have changed, now is a good time to review your health plan needs and compare them to all your CU plan options. Open enrollment sessions and provider resources are your study guide to understanding the details of each plan and making the best decision for your health forever.
Having the ability to review your plan options ensures that your choices are always aligned with your life goals, said Deborah Lowe, CU System Outreach Program Manager. Programming and employee educational resources will give you valuable insight, allowing you to focus on the things that matter to you.
Diet information is an open book
On-demand courses on the Open Enrollment Sessions & Fairs website provide a comprehensive overview of UC health plans and changes that have been made. Both courses are offered in English and Spanish.
THE CU Health Plan Basics Course helps you find the right health plan for your needs. The course helps by considering three variables: the plan’s network (including covered providers and possible out-of-state coverage), the cost of maintaining the plan, and the cost of accessing care. In addition to medical plans, this course highlights dental and vision plan options as well as pre-tax savings account plan options.
The Open Enrollment Overview on-demand course will give you an overview of all the changes coming in the new year of the plan which begins on July 1st.
Understanding how a health plan meets both your health care needs and your financial goals makes a difference in the choices you make. Lowe said.
A variety of useful resources await you
Employee Services offers CU Health Plan webinars, a digital resource center and more.
Webinars
Health insurance is a complex and confusing subject for many people, and it can be easy to get overwhelmed by all the moving and varying parts. Supplier Lounge webinars are a great platform to learn from the experts and ask questions about open enrollment and benefits plans.
During the second week of open enrollment, April 2428, Employee Services will host several informational webinars hosted by representatives from UC plan providers including CVS Caremark, Anthem, Kaiser Permanente and Delta Dental. This is your best opportunity to learn more about each plan and get your unique questions answered.
UC health plans are expanding fertility coverage to provide additional treatment for families who need fertility medical assistance. WINFertility administers fertility treatment benefits for Anthem plan members, and OviaHealth is available to all health plan members, providing a suite of resources designed to help families and parents navigate conception, pregnancy, parenthood and menopause.
Discover all that WINFertility and OviaHealth have to offer in their April 27 webinar.
In addition to CU health plan presentations, TIAA is offering a workshop on April 27 highlighting the benefits of UC’s mandatory 401(a) plan and increasing savings through the voluntary 403(b) plan.
Digital resources
Webinars are just one of the resources that can help those looking to review or change their plans. THE open registration fair is a hub of digital resources ranging from videos to written guides explaining plan options such as pharmacy, life insurance and mental health care.
Price
Anyone visiting the virtual sessions and the fair can enter to win one of 42 possible prizes, including Yeti cups, $25 Target gift cards, muscle percussion massagers and more.
More resources
Visit the registration site open to access all the resources you need to find the best plan for you. Act before open registration closes at 5 p.m. MDT on May 5.
If the vendor lounge information, on-demand courses, and webinars don’t provide the answers you’re looking for, don’t hesitate to reach out to the benefits professionals. Contact an employee services benefits professional by email at benefits@cu.edu, or call 303-860-4200, option 3.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.colorado.edu/today/2023/04/19/vendor-fair-your-open-enrollment-book-club
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Indian, alleged leader of Mara Salvatrucha gang, arrested in Mexico
- Gary Ballance: Former England and Yorkshire batsman announces retirement from all forms of cricket | Cricket news
- Tigers advance to second round of ACC Tournament – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
- Next-generation vaccine strategies to combat current and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants
- Wondershare Recoverit 2023 Free Download
- Apple CEO meets PM Modi, pledges for growth and investment
- Chucky actor Ed Gale, 59, is being investigated by the LAPD after admitting to texting minors
- LA Business Journal names Shiva Aminian among women of influence
- Google updates helpful content guidance and simplifies Search Console reports
- The UN says India will be the world’s most populous nation by mid-2023
- Brain games reveal clues to how the mind works
- Free VPN – Fast & Secure