The Sellers Lounge is your open-ended book club | CU Boulder today

Your open enrollment story has begun, and now is the best time to review your benefits, understand what’s changing, and ensure they’ll continue to be the right options for you. Reading about your benefits features can be overwhelming, but there are tools and resources on the Registration Sessions and Open Fairs Pages Website to demystify your decision.

Open registration began with the availability of the registration portal on April 17 and will last until 5 p.m. MDT on May 5.

If your life circumstances have changed, now is a good time to review your health plan needs and compare them to all your CU plan options. Open enrollment sessions and provider resources are your study guide to understanding the details of each plan and making the best decision for your health forever.

Having the ability to review your plan options ensures that your choices are always aligned with your life goals, said Deborah Lowe, CU System Outreach Program Manager. Programming and employee educational resources will give you valuable insight, allowing you to focus on the things that matter to you.

Diet information is an open book

On-demand courses on the Open Enrollment Sessions & Fairs website provide a comprehensive overview of UC health plans and changes that have been made. Both courses are offered in English and Spanish.

THE CU Health Plan Basics Course helps you find the right health plan for your needs. The course helps by considering three variables: the plan’s network (including covered providers and possible out-of-state coverage), the cost of maintaining the plan, and the cost of accessing care. In addition to medical plans, this course highlights dental and vision plan options as well as pre-tax savings account plan options.

The Open Enrollment Overview on-demand course will give you an overview of all the changes coming in the new year of the plan which begins on July 1st.

Understanding how a health plan meets both your health care needs and your financial goals makes a difference in the choices you make. Lowe said.

A variety of useful resources await you

Employee Services offers CU Health Plan webinars, a digital resource center and more.

Webinars

Health insurance is a complex and confusing subject for many people, and it can be easy to get overwhelmed by all the moving and varying parts. Supplier Lounge webinars are a great platform to learn from the experts and ask questions about open enrollment and benefits plans.

During the second week of open enrollment, April 2428, Employee Services will host several informational webinars hosted by representatives from UC plan providers including CVS Caremark, Anthem, Kaiser Permanente and Delta Dental. This is your best opportunity to learn more about each plan and get your unique questions answered.

UC health plans are expanding fertility coverage to provide additional treatment for families who need fertility medical assistance. WINFertility administers fertility treatment benefits for Anthem plan members, and OviaHealth is available to all health plan members, providing a suite of resources designed to help families and parents navigate conception, pregnancy, parenthood and menopause.

Discover all that WINFertility and OviaHealth have to offer in their April 27 webinar.

In addition to CU health plan presentations, TIAA is offering a workshop on April 27 highlighting the benefits of UC’s mandatory 401(a) plan and increasing savings through the voluntary 403(b) plan.

Digital resources

Webinars are just one of the resources that can help those looking to review or change their plans. THE open registration fair is a hub of digital resources ranging from videos to written guides explaining plan options such as pharmacy, life insurance and mental health care.

Price

Anyone visiting the virtual sessions and the fair can enter to win one of 42 possible prizes, including Yeti cups, $25 Target gift cards, muscle percussion massagers and more.

More resources

Visit the registration site open to access all the resources you need to find the best plan for you. Act before open registration closes at 5 p.m. MDT on May 5.

If the vendor lounge information, on-demand courses, and webinars don’t provide the answers you’re looking for, don’t hesitate to reach out to the benefits professionals. Contact an employee services benefits professional by email at benefits@cu.edu, or call 303-860-4200, option 3.