Global Stock Brokers and Exchanges Market

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the “Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Global Market Report 2023” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447918/?utm_source=GNW

The global stock brokerage and stock exchange services market grew from $1696.91 billion in 2022 to $1844.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russian-Ukrainian war has disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions against several countries, soaring commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation of goods and services and affecting many markets around the world. The stockbroking and stock exchange services market is expected to reach $2,506.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The stockbroking and stock exchange services market consists of revenue earned by entities by acting as brokers in the sale of securities such as stocks, bonds, commodities and derivatives. .

Securities brokerage firms can sometimes act as a representative of both the buyer and the seller. This market excludes the advisory and investment activities of brokerage firms.

This market includes transaction fees levied by exchanges for trading on its dealing room/online platform to stockbrokers and other fees. It does not include the value of funds invested in securities.

Market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included in the service offering. Only goods and services exchanged between entities or sold to final consumers are included.

Securities brokerage is a financial organization in stock or commodity markets that buys and sells assets in the best interests of clients for which brokerage fees are charged. A stock exchange is a standardized and authorized market where stockbrokers and traders can buy and sell stocks, bonds and other securities.

North America was the largest region in the stockbrokers and stock exchanges market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the stockbrokers and stock exchanges market.

Regions covered in the Stock Brokers and Exchanges market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of securities brokerage and exchanges are derivatives and commodities brokerage, exchanges, bond brokerage, stock brokerage and other securities brokers. A stock exchange is a place where various financial assets, such as stocks, commodities, and bonds, are traded.

The different types of establishments include exclusive brokers, banks, investment companies and other types of establishments. The Services are provided through online and offline modes.

Major brokerage firms around the world offer hybrid solutions to their clients. The development of hybrid solutions by companies is mainly aimed at extending their services and reaching a wider range of investors.

Under the hybrid investment service, brokerage firms offer do-it-yourself (DIY) trading and investing with professional advice. This platform also allows brokerage firms to better serve their investors by catering to their individual preferences.

The countries covered in the Stock Brokers and Exchanges market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Republic Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India and Indonesia. , Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Market value is defined as the revenue businesses derive from the sale of goods and/or services in the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD, except otherwise indicated).

Revenues for a specified geography are consumption values ​​that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, regardless of where they are produced. It does not include revenue from resales along the supply chain, either further down the supply chain or as part of other products.

The Stockbrokers and Exchanges Research Report is part of a series of new reports that provide statistics on Stockbrokers and Exchanges, including the global market size of the Stockbrokers industry and exchanges, regional shares, competitors with stockbrokers and share of stock exchanges, detailed securities, stockbroker and stock market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any other data you may need to thrive in the stock brokerage and stock market industry. This Stockbrokers and Exchanges Research Report provides a comprehensive perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447918/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

__________________________