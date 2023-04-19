Meet the members: FiveT Hydrogen

April 19, 2023

FiveT Hydrogen has been an investor member of the Hydrogen Council since 2021. Why was it important for FiveT Hydrogen to join the Council?

FiveT Hydrogen was established in 2021 to support the ramp-up of the clean hydrogen industry by being a financial partner and enabler of the hydrogen ecosystem. We created this hydrogen financial pureplay with former industry executives who have been involved in hydrogen business and activities for a decade. I personally left my position at Air Liquide to co-create FiveT Hydrogen because I was convinced that industrial upscaling would not be possible without an investment catalyst bringing together industrial and institutional interests. Today, our $2 billion infrastructure fund combines 50/50 industrial and financial LPs, which is unique in this space.

With the Hydrogen Council, we share the same vision of clean hydrogen as the cornerstone of our future energy systems and as an essential tool to move from a fossil fuel-based economy to a decarbonized economy. Naturally, FiveT Hydrogen has joined this powerful ecosystem built around the Hydrogen Council, an alliance we initiated with former Air Liquide CEO Benot Potier and a few other key CEOs. The Council allowed us to give voice to the players in the sector, to carry out advocacy work that is essential for the subject to gain momentum and contribute to demonstrating the role of hydrogen for the energy transition. FiveT Hydrogen is very proud to be able to benefit from the Hydrogen Council ecosystem, as we are fully focused on developing the large-scale hydrogen economy and all the key players are there.

Your personal history with the Hydrogen Council goes back far beyond its creation in 2017 when you were its founding co-secretary. How has it been to see such significant growth on the Board from 13 founding members to now 145+? And more broadly, is the recognition of hydrogen increasing?

The initial observation that motivated the creation of the Council was the absence of a global body powerful enough to carry the voice of hydrogen as one of the complementary solutions to decarbonize the sectors difficult to reduce towards the objectives of reduction of emissions. of CO2. The creation of the Council made it possible to bring together players from industry, energy, equipment manufacturers, etc. around a common vision of the role of hydrogen: its first macro quantification today, tomorrow and by 2050, its major segments and its cost and deployment trajectories. By building a common narrative on the basis of which global energy agencies and public policies have developed their studies, their scenarios and, ultimately, their national strategic deployment plans. This was done with criticism and debate, of course, but it allowed us to take a significant step towards the recognition and inclusion of hydrogen today in the major decarbonization, sovereignty and reindustrialization plans. The Hydrogen Council, which now has nearly 150 members, continues to play a key role in aligning visions and delivering key messages.

Hy24, the joint venture between FiveT Hydrogen and Ardian, has had an exciting 12 months. At the end of 2022, Hy24 closed the world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure fund at 2 billion. More recently, you created a joint venture with Everfuel to finance the accelerated development of electrolyser capacity in the Nordic countries. Can you tell us about the role played by Hy24 in the hydrogen sector?

Hy24’s ambition is to contribute to the deployment of the hydrogen energy vector in the world by investing across the entire clean hydrogen value chain. To do this, we have launched a fund to help solve one of the biggest challenges: the deployment of infrastructure. This first impact fund is the result of a unique cooperation between key industrial and financial players. Through the Clean H2 Infra Fund, which closed at 2 billion in October 2022, Hy24 began investing in upstream projects like renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production, in downstream projects like the captive fleet and refueling stations. We recently created a joint venture with the Danish producer of green hydrogen Everfuel. It’s a perfect illustration of how we create unique collaborations with pioneers to push the limits of their possibilities, thus playing a real catalytic role. We also have specific ambition on the downstream mobility markets side where we plan to drive the scale of infrastructure, fleet and supply chain solutions in key geographies.

Next, Hy24 plans to mobilize up to 20 billion in investment capacity over the next six years. Tell us more about how this creates the right support for critical new hydrogen policy frameworks in our key geographies?

With the 2 billion infrastructure fund, Hy24 aims to mobilize up to 20 billion in investment capacity over the next six years using its unique blend of financial power – leveraging debt, grants and co -investment – and the sector expertise of its main strategic investors and an experienced team with a proven track record in these areas. We are thus adopting a collaborative approach that relies on an ecosystem of players willing to invest alongside us in major large-scale projects. This is what we have done with our first investments in the project developer Hy2Gen and with H2 Mobility Deutschland, the operator of the largest network of hydrogen stations in Europe. By doing so, we are sending a strong signal to policy makers to more quickly adopt and implement the policies necessary for the $700 billion in investments the hydrogen industry needs by the end of the decade.

Hydrogen Advice Hydrogen outlook 2022 The report highlighted substantial uptake of hydrogen project announcements with industry, investors and governments needing to take the next step and rapidly accelerate FIDs in order to launch project construction and operations as soon as possible. as quickly as possible.

What needs to happen to see more projects take the next step? And how can Hy24 and the Hydrogen Council help here?

The momentum is there but the challenges are still numerous and the paradox is that for it to work, it has to be systemic, that is to say, to move forward on several fronts with a climate agenda whose pace requires an acceleration of political agenda. Since it is systemic, it is necessarily the major infrastructure projects that must be deployed, but also quickly, which is the challenge. These projects, because of their size, take longer to be decided on and executed and are further slowed down as long as the public policies are not all clearly in place upstream and downstream. The good news is that things are moving forward on the policy front, in Europe with AFIR, the renewable energy directive, and in the United States with the IRA. We must prepare without delay the conditions in terms of support mechanisms to deploy projects on a GW scale.

Hy24 accompanies this process by taking stakes in project leaders in order to support them and give them the initial credibility necessary to make their investment projects speak. We will also work to contribute to lowering the cost of hydrogen distribution infrastructure by bringing players as close as possible and by aggregating demand. The Council must continue to work, as it already does, to harmonize standards and certifications, to define the colors of hydrogen, and to promote the systemic role and versatile uses of hydrogen in all market segments , because it is a system game that will allow us to move to a clean energy mix.