More fresh, locally sourced food is getting to those in need in Maryland





By Luke Lukert The Maryland Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Maryland Food Bank and the Capital Region Food Bank to get locally sourced food from Maryland farmers and boatmen to the tables of people in the need. Maryland Governor Wes Moore was in Annapolis on Tuesday to announce the new program. I am truly honored to be a part of this and truly proud to be a Maryland farmer,” Nia Nyamweya told WTOP. Nyamweya is the founder and manager of Beauty Blooms Farm in Damascus. She grows kale, eggplant, peppers and tomatoes and focuses on African heritage crops. It was a win-win that brought fresh local and nutritious food to the most needy people in our communities, she said. She is one of the farmers who will now supply these products to local food banks. With federal USDA grants, the Maryland Department of Agriculture issued checks to the Maryland Food Bank and Capital Area Food Bank totaling $6.1 million to purchase food to farmers and boatmen in Maryland. The Maryland Food Bank will receive $2.3 million to buy produce and $1 million to buy meat, eggs and milk from Maryland farmers. Meanwhile, the Capital Region Food Bank also received a check for $1 million to buy produce, $1 million to buy other farm produce and $500,000 to buy blue catfish. , an invasive species found in the Chesapeake Bay. This is a huge victory for the Chesapeake Bay for the waterman and for the hungry. It’s about connecting and growing to make farmers more profitable while tackling the food deserts and shortages inherent in our system, Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks said during the announcement. Since the recent launch of this program, we have been able to source and distribute over 5,000 egg cartons; 3,600 gallons of whole milk; thousands of heads of lettuce and other nutrient-dense but also increasingly expensive foods, said Adam LaRose, director of advocacy and public policy at the Capital Area Food Bank, which serves Montgomery and Prince counties. George. He said the group plans to provide 2.2 million healthy, Maryland-produced meals over the next two years. Moore emphasized the need for the program, pointing to the fact that one in three Marylanders suffer from food insecurity. We have families that work hard, do whatever is asked of them and still live at or below the poverty line, he told the crowd. We have children who go to school every day knowing that the last meal they received was the one they had had for lunch the day before. He added: When we say this will be a state that leaves no one behind, we mean exactly that. As part of Maryland Matters’ content sharing agreement with WTOP, we feature this article by LukeLucent. Click here for the OMCP news website.

