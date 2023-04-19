WeWork faces delisting from NYSE





WeWorks stock is on point. The coworking giant has received a notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange, Reuters reportedafter its stock closed below $1 on average over a 30-day trading period. The notice means no immediate consequences, as the embattled company said it should have six months to regain compliance before being delisted from the stock exchange. It won’t be easy for WeWork to recover, however. In aftermarket trading after WeWorks’ disclosure on Tuesday, the company’s shares fell another 2% to a measly 48 cents. The shares have fallen 65% year-to-date and its market capitalization as of Tuesday evening was $361 million, a far cry from its $47 billion valuation in 2019. Short sellers stacked on co-working business last year after failing to turn a profit in its first full year as a publicly traded company. As of December 15, investors held short positions in more than 27% of publicly traded WeWorks shares. The company is burning cash and looking for solutions. Last month he reached an agreement to restructure more than $3 billion in outstanding debt and raise additional cash, perhaps enough to keep the company afloat for several years. In January, SoftBank’s largest investor and creditor WeWorks loaned the company $250 million; a month later, it increased the amount of a credit facility and extended a repayment date. SoftBank has invested $10 billion in WeWork since 2017. Learn more WeWork spent $700 million in cash last year, ending 2022 with $287 million in hand. At the end of 2021, the company had $924 million. The company cut 300 jobs at the start of the year. In a letter sent to shareholders last month, CEO Sandeep Mathrani said now was the time for WeWorks, driven by the increase in the number of members and occupation. The company had 682,000 memberships at the end of last year, the most in its history. HoldenWalter Warner

