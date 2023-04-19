Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed as calm continues

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street barely moved again on Wednesday after another round of mixed earnings reports from major U.S. corporations.

The S&P 500 fell 0.35 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,154.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 79.62, or 0.2%, to 33,897.01, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 3.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 12,157.23. .

Tesla weighed heavily on the market after the electric vehicle company slashed prices for its two best-selling models, its fourth U.S. price cut this year. This could be a signal that Tesla is trying to boost sales amid changes to U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles. Tesla fell 2% before releasing its latest earnings report after the market close.

Netflix fell 3.2% after reporting weaker revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected, although its profit beat forecasts.

Elevance Health fell 5.3% despite higher-than-expected profits and revenue. The health insurer gave a profit forecast this year below the expectations of some analysts.

So far, most companies have exceeded earnings forecasts to break through a particularly low set bar. Analysts entered this reporting season predicting the biggest decline in S&P 500 earnings since the pandemic torpedoed the global economy in 2020. Earnings are under pressure as inflation is high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and parts of the economy are slowing.

That’s part of the reason the market has been kind of directionless recently, said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. We got mixed revenue, but not as bad as people expected.

Intuitive Surgical jumped 10.9% for one of the largest gains in the S&P 500 after posting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue last quarter.

Abbott Laboratories rose 7.8%, Nasdaq Inc. gained 3.1% and United Airlines jumped 7.5% after also beating Wall Street earnings expectations.

Particular attention has been paid to the health of banks after higher interest rates helped lead to the second and third largest US bank failures in history last month.

Industry behemoths have largely performed better than expected, with several saying they have benefited from the sector’s turmoil as customers shifted deposits to them and away from smaller banks that seemed more risky.

The fear was how much pain smaller regional banks would show in their quarterly reports, including the number of their customers who fled.

Western Alliance Bancorp., a Phoenix-based bank whose shares plunged nearly 64% in a five-day period last month, jumped after saying deposits stabilized after an initial drop and have increased in recent weeks. Its stock jumped 24.1%.

This helped push the majority of financial stocks higher.

Synchrony Financial rose 1.8% after reporting better-than-expected revenue but weaker profit. Morgan Stanley rose 0.7% after beating earnings and revenue forecasts.

In the bond market, yields rose after a report showed UK inflation remained above double digits for a seventh consecutive month.

Central banks around the world have been raising rates at a breakneck pace for more than a year, and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise US short-term rates again at its meeting next month. . High rates can stifle inflation, but only by slowing down the whole economy, increasing the risk of recession and hurting investment prices.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.59% from 3.58% on Tuesday night. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.25% from 4.20%.

Another fear for the markets is that small and medium banks could cut lending amid all the industry’s troubles, further dampening the economy. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that several of its 12 regional districts had recently noticed banks tightening their lending standards.

When I look at economic growth, there are so many components of economic growth that are screaming that they were either in recession or heading in that direction, Horneman said.

She braced for more turmoil in the stock market by expecting interest rates to remain high through the end of the year, despite many traders’ predictions that the Fed will cut rates .

In foreign markets, stock indices were mixed in Europe. Asian stocks were mostly down.

An earlier report showing that China’s economic growth accelerated in the last quarter did not have much impact on stock prices. While consumption and retail sales have increased, other indicators, such as industrial production and investment in fixed assets, have been weaker and point to an uneven recovery.

It may still be the worst story, but the recovery has been more gradual than a one-time wonder, IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.