Stock Market | WFH: No WFH means no trading? 53 lakh people left the exchange in 9 months





While brokers are opening new dematerialization accounts every month, some of their older clients are struggling to endure countless months of negative or zero returns in the stock market. The latest data from NSE shows that the exchange’s active client list has fallen by 53 lakhs in the past 9 months. The number of active customers on NSE continued to fall for the ninth consecutive month in March to 3.27 crores, down 53 lakhs from investors of 3.8 crores in June 2022. Apart from that, there are three other signs that the retail crowd isn’t as keen on negotiating as it was when working from home was more common during the lockdown phase. First, retail inflows in FY23 were the weakest in the past three years at Rs 49,200 crore compared to robust inflows of Rs 1.65 lakh crore in FY2021-22 and of Rs 68,400 crore in the financial year 2020-21, according to NSE data. Second, the average daily retail investor turnover in the BSE and NSE spot market fell by 29% year-on-year to Rs 23,700 crore in March 2023. And finally, the pace of adding new demat accounts is slowing down. The additional number of new accounts added saw a monthly decline of 8% to 19 lakhs. So what are retail investors worried about?

Market insiders note that Nifty’s downtrend sideways movement over the past year and a half is gradually throwing weak hands off the street. The work-from-home culture during the Covid-related shutdowns had made trading fashionable among young people who could easily place orders away from the prying eyes of their bosses. Some of the inexperienced traders, who dreamed of becoming crorepatis overnight after the one-way rally seen after the Covid crash, have realized that trading and investing may seem simple but is not easy. A typical novice trader starts out in a bull market with small capital, buys stocks on a tip basis, trades frequently, then exits at a loss shouting “market bekar hai (market is bad)”. Sonam Srivastava, founder of Wright Research, points out that the growing appeal of fixed income investments, offering stable returns and lower risk, has also shifted attention to fixed bonds and deposits. Additionally, the rise of alternative asset classes like cryptocurrencies and real estate has provided new investment opportunities with high return potential and diversification benefits, she said. While the direct participation of retail investors on Dalal Street has diminished, money is flowing freely into mutual funds. Thanks to record levels of SIP flows worth nearly Rs 14,300 crore, net inflows into equity mutual funds reached a year-on-year level of Rs 20,190 crore in March. Dr. Vijay Mehta, chairman of the Association of National Exchanges Members Of India (ANMI), sees the decline in retailer interest as part of a cyclical trend that should not be cause for concern. “Indian investors have a cyclical investment pattern across all asset classes depending on market levels and global and domestic economic outlook,” he said. (Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

