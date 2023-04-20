ChatGPT Can Predict Stock Market, Understand Fed Statements: Studies





ChatGPT has shown the ability to anticipate stock market movements based on company news and is able to understand statements from the Federal Reserve, according to two studies. The first study, conducted at the Richmond Fed, found this ChatGPT-4 is able to sort Fed statements into five categories in a way that closely matches human readers, Business Insider reported. The researchers tasked the AI ​​chatbot with classifying Fed statements as dovish, mostly dovish, neutral, mostly hawkish, or hawkish. The result beat out other AI models in corresponding designations by human readers. “The sentence indicates that the committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program soon, which is a clear signal for monetary policy tightening, as long as the economy develops as expected,” the report wrote. GPT-4 over a statement deemed hawkish, according to Business Insider. Another study from the University of Florida looked at ChatGPT’s ability to predict stock market movements based on public company news and found that the latest version of the AI ​​showed a strong ability to predict movements. “We use ChatGPT to indicate whether a given headline is good, bad, or irrelevant news to company stock prices. We then calculate a numerical score and document a positive correlation between these ChatGPT scores and subsequent daily stock returns,” the researchers wrote.





Another study found that the latest version of AI showed a strong ability to predict movements based on the company’s public news. Reuters “Furthermore, ChatGPT outperforms traditional sentiment analysis methods. We find that more basic models such as GPT-1, GPT-2, and BERT [an existing finance model] cannot accurately predict returns. The team went on to say that incorporating AI analytics into trading strategies will likely become the norm. ChatGPT and other similar language model AIs have been popping up in recent months, and many companies have started exploring how they could be used.

