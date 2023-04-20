Global stocks generally trade lower





Stocks were mostly down in Europe and Asia on Thursday after barely budging on Wall Street following a mixed batch of earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

US futures and oil prices also fell.

The German DAX fell 0.9% to 15,761.62 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.4% to 7,520.78. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 7,877.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average future was down 0.4% and the S&P 500 was down 0.5%. Japan reported that its trade deficit narrowed in March as exports rose more than expected, helped by a nearly 40% increase in the value of vehicle exports. But exports to China have fallen, reflecting the slow recovery from the pandemic disruptions. Import growth also slowed. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to 28,657.57 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged at 7,362.20. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index remained unchanged at 20,365.84. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,563.11 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3,367.03. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% and the Dow Jones fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1%. Tesla weighed heavily on the market after the electric vehicle company slashed prices for its two best-selling models, its fourth U.S. price cut this year. This could indicate that Tesla is trying to boost sales as part of the change in US tax credits for electric vehicles. Tesla fell 2% before releasing its latest earnings report after the market close. Netflix fell 3.2% after reporting weaker revenue for the last quarter than analysts expected, although its profit beat forecasts. Elevance Health fell 5.3% despite higher-than-expected profits and revenue. So far, most companies have beaten earnings forecasts to cross a particularly low set point given the pressure on earnings from high inflation and high interest rates that are slowing parts of the economy. . Particular attention has been paid to the health of banks after higher interest rates helped lead to the second and third largest US bank failures in history last month. Industry giants have widely reported better-than-expected results, with several saying they have profited from the industry turmoil as customers shift deposits to them and away from smaller banks that appeared riskier. The fear was how much pain smaller regional banks would show in their quarterly reports, including the number of their customers who fled. Another fear is that small and medium banks could cut lending, further tightening the brakes on the economy. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that several of its 12 regional districts had recently noticed banks tightening their lending standards. Central banks around the world have been raising rates at a breakneck pace for more than a year, and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise US short-term rates again at its meeting next month. . High rates can stifle inflation, but only by slowing down the whole economy, increasing the risk of recession and hurting investment prices. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.59% from 3.58% on Tuesday night. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.25% from 4.20%. In other trades, benchmark U.S. crude oil slid $1.30 to $77.94 a barrel. It lost $1.66 to $79.24 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.32 to $81.80 a barrel. The US dollar fell to 134.56 Japanese yen from 134.72 yen. The euro remained unchanged at $1.0956.

