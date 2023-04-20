5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday 20 April





Traders on the floor of the NYSE, April 19, 2023. Source: NYSE Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. More confused The three major US stock indices are having another mixed day. The S&P 500 ended Wednesday slightly lower, while the Nasdaq ended slightly higher. The Dow ended in the red. The recent market confusion reflects a mixed start to the earnings season. While the big banks fared quite well, other companies performed poorly. There are also tons of additional earnings to come over the next few weeks as investors also brace for more signs of a slowing economy. Follow live market updates. 2. “Stormy Weather” Elon Musk speaking at Tesla Investor Day. Courtesy of Tesla from Tesla quarterly results are roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. Automobile revenues jumped 18% year-over-year, but profits felt the pinch, falling more than 20%. The company blamed a number of factors for deteriorating profit margins: higher material and logistics costs, lower environmental credit revenues and “new plant underutilization”. You’re here CEO Elon Musk also presented a gloomy outlook for the economy, saying he predicted “stormy weather” ahead. “Every time the Fed raises interest rates, it is equivalent to an increase in the price of a car,” he said. Tesla shares fell about 7% in premarket trading. 3. IBM’s mixed report Not bad, IBM . Not great either, but not bad. After Wednesday’s bell, the legacy tech giant reported better-than-expected earnings, while recording slightly less revenue. The strong performance on net income reflects recent spending cuts made by IBM in its research, development and engineering operations. And the company may not be done cutting either. “We continue to evaluate additional stocks,” Chief Financial Officer Jim Kavanaugh told analysts on an earnings conference call. IBM shares jumped about 4% early on but were up about 2% in premarket trading on Thursday. 4. Toyota is expanding its range of electric vehicles in China Toyota is showcasing a new concept electric car jointly developed with BYD and FAW at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2023. CNBC | Evelyn Cheng Toyota has taken a more cautious approach to EV adoption than its major competitors, relying more on hybrids and taking a market-by-market approach. The company’s strategy is reflected in its latest initiatives in China, which has become a booming market for electric vehicles thanks to government support. This week, Toyota started taking orders for its first electric sedan in China and announced two more models that are expected to hit the market in the country next year. Deliveries of the new bZ3 electric sedan, developed in a joint venture with Chinese state-owned automaker FAW, are expected to begin this year. It is priced lower than Chinese automaker BYD’s Han sedan and Tesla’s Model 3. 5. The next wave of layoffs Meta Platforms Inc. chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, left, arrives in federal court in San Jose, California, U.S., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images Layoffs are still happening in some sectors. Parent Facebook Meta , acting under CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” mandate, began its next phase of job cuts this week, focusing on employees in technical roles such as user experience, software engineering and graphic programming. This wave is part of a series of layoffs announced in March, with more to come next month. In the meantime, disney is set to begin its second of three scheduled rounds of layoffs next week. CNBC’s Alex Sherman reports that many of those cuts will be on ESPN. Overall, Disney plans to cut 7,000 jobs by summer as part of a broader corporate restructuring. CNBC’s Alex Harring, Lora Kolodny, Jordan Novet, Evelyn Cheng, Alex Sherman, Jonathan Vanian and Rohan Goswami contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/20/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-thursday-april-20.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos