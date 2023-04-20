Stock market today: Asian stocks are generally trading lower | national news

Stocks are mostly weaker in Asia in narrow trading after barely budging on Wall Street following a mixed batch of earnings reports from big US companies.

Oil prices have also fallen.

Japan reported that its trade deficit narrowed in March as exports rose more than expected, helped by a nearly 40% increase in the value of vehicle exports. But exports to China have fallen, reflecting the slow recovery from the pandemic disruptions. Import growth also slowed.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% to 28,631.53 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged at 7,366.50.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 0.1% to 20,341.89. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,567.96 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% to 3,347.05.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% to 4,154.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2% to 33,897.01, and the Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1% to 12,157.23.

Tesla weighed heavily on the market after the electric vehicle company lower prices for its two best-selling models, its fourth price cut in the United States this year. This could signal that Tesla is trying to boost sales amid change US tax credits for electric vehicles. Tesla fell 2% before releasing its latest earnings report after the market close.

Netflix fell 3.2% after the report lower turnover in the last quarter than expected by analysts, although its profit exceeded forecasts.

Elevance Health fell 5.3% despite reports higher than expected profit and turnover.

So far, most companies have exceeded earnings forecasts to break through the set mark particularly weak given the pressure on earnings from high inflation and high interest rates that are slowing parts of the economy.

Intuitive Surgical jumped 10.9% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after posting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue last quarter.

Abbott Laboratories rose 7.8%, Nasdaq Inc. gained 3.1% and United Airlines jumped 7.5% after also beating Wall Street earnings expectations.

Particular attention has been paid to the health of banks after higher interest rates helped lead to the second and third largest US bank failures in history last month.

Industry giants have widely reported better-than-expected results, with several saying they have profited from the industry turmoil as customers shift deposits to them and away from smaller banks that appeared riskier.

The fear was how much pain smaller regional banks would show in their quarterly reports, including the number of their customers who fled. Another fear is that small and medium banks could cut lending, further tightening the brakes on the economy. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that several of its 12 regional districts had recently noticed banks tightening their lending standards.

Western Alliance Bancorp., a Phoenix-based bank whose shares plunged nearly 64% in a five-day period last month, jumped after saying deposits stabilized after an initial drop and have increased in recent weeks. Its stock jumped 24.1%, helping lift most financial stocks.

In the bond market, yields rose after a report showed UK inflation remained above double digits for a seventh consecutive month.

Central banks around the world have been raising rates at a breakneck pace for more than a year, and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise US short-term rates again at its meeting next month. . High rates can stifle inflation, but only by slowing down the whole economy, increasing the risk of recession and hurting investment prices.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.59% from 3.58% on Tuesday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.25% from 4.20%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil slid 83 cents to $78.41 a barrel. It lost $1.66 to $79.24 a barrel on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 79 cents to $82.33 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 134.72 yen to 134.78 Japanese yen. The Euro rose slightly to $1.0958 from $1.0956.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.