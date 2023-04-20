NFL Stock Exchange 2023 Mock Draft in three rounds: OL soar, including Darnell Wright in the top 10 | NFL Draft





On the Sunday edition of the PFFs NFL Stock Exchange podcast, Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers were picked by choice in their final three-round mock draft before the 2023 NFL Draft. You can listen to the full episode, complete with a analysis for each choice, here. 1. CAROLINA PANTHERS (VIA CHI): QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA “Bryce Young is my best quarterback. They need a quarterback, they traded a lot of picks to get here. I think it’s the best.” Roger 2. HOUSTON TEXANS: EDGE WILL ANDERSON JR., ALABAMA “I would like to put [not picking a quarterback] because I would like to see how we would write after that. Will Anderson will become No. 2 overall for the Houston Texans. sikkema 3. ARIZONA CARDINALS: CB DEVON WITHERSPOON, ILLINOIS “If I was Arizona Will Anderson is gone, I’m taking Devon Witherspoon, and I don’t even hesitate about that. … I think he’s a great player. I think they have needs on all three levels of defense. You’re going to get a No. 1 corner and a guy who’s got a bit of “FU”, has a bit of a growl in his game, to kind of lead your new era. Roger 4. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: QB CJ STROUD, OHIO STATE “I think it’s a very good scenario for CJ Stroud. And for a player who is one of the purest pocket passers in this class, I think the attack is already very close to [that]. It would be perfect for Indianapolis. sikkema 5. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (VIA DEN): OL PETER SKORONSKI, NORTHWEST “In this scenario, [Skoronski] play guard. … They have their two tackles. They had a great season last year with a lot of young players playing big roles. And there, if you’re not comfortable with Jalen Carter, that’s where I pivot to follow my board. roger 6. DETROIT LIONS (VIA LAR): IN JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA “Jalen Carter is still there. I’m taking Jalen Carter, man. … An absolute monster, one of the most disruptive players in all of college football for the past two years, an incredible three-pointer just built differently. sikkema 7. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: QB ANTHONY RICHARDSON, FLORIDA “He can sit down and grow. He brings excitement to a franchise in Vegas. This is the place for me. … The fact that the Raiders don’t have to move, as you pointed out, Trevor, that’s just great for them. roger 8. ATLANTA FALCONS: CB CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ, OREGON “We’ve done this one before, but I think it makes too much sense. You have Gonzalez on one side, you have AJ Terrell on the other. And then, of course, you also add Jeff Okudah’s piece to the mix. sikkema 9. CHICAGO BEARS (VIA CAR): EDGE TYREE WILSON, TEXAS TECH “I like its power, its length. He is still understanding. The Bears need playmakers up front in this front seven. … He really doesn’t have a pass-rush plan right now, but he’s so weird he’ll almost sleepwalk into production at times. . roger 10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NO): OT DARNELL WRIGHT, TENNESSEE “I think it’s amean guard. And then you basically tell him, “Hey, man, when Lane Johnson is done, either next year or the year after, you’ll take over from [right tackle].” sikkema Check full episode of the PFF NFL Stock Exchange podcast to be analyzed on the rest of the picks! 11. TENNESSEE TITANS: OT PARIS JOHNSON JR., OHIO STATE 12. HOUSTON TEXANS (VIA CLE): QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY 13. NEW YORK JETS: OT BRODERICK JONES, GEORGIA 14. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OT ANTON HARRISON, OKLAHOMA 15. GREEN BAY PACKERS: WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE 16. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: CB DEONTE BANKS, MARYLAND 17. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: CB JOEY PORTER JR., PENN STATE 18. DETROIT LIONS: EDGE NOLAN SMITH, GEORGIA 19. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: EDGE LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA 20. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: EDGE MYLES MURPHY, CLEMSON 21. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: RB BIJAN ROBINSON, TEXAS 22. BALTIMORE RAVEN: DI MAZIE SMITH, MICHIGAN 23. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: DI CALIJAH KANCEY, PITTSBURGH 24. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: S BRIAN BRANCH, ALABAMA 25. NEW YORK GIANTS: WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU 26. DALLAS COWBOYS: TE MICHAEL MAYER, OUR LADY 27. BUFFALO BILLS: G OCYRUS TORRENCE, FLORIDA 28. CINCINNATI BENGALS: TE DALTON KINCAID, UTAH 29. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (VIA SF): G STEVE AVILA, TCU 30. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR ZAY FLOWERS, BOSTON COLLEGE 31. KANSAS CITY CHIEF: EDGE BJ OJULARI, LSU 32. PITTSBURGH STEELS (VIA CHI): OT DAWAND JONES, OHIO STATE 33. HOUSTON TEXANS: EDGE WILL MCDONALD IV, IOWA STATE 34. ARIZONA CARDINALS: DI BRYAN BRESEE, CLEMSON 35. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC 36. LOS ANGELES RAMS: OL MATTHEW BERGERON, SYRACUSE 37. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (VIA DEN): C JOHN MICHAEL SCHMITZ, MINNESOTA 38. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: KEEANU BENTON, WISCONSIN 39. CAROLINA PANTHERS: WR CEDRIC TILLMAN, TENNESSEE 40. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: EDGE ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE, NORTHWEST 41. TENNESSEE TITANS: EDGE KEION WHITE, GEORGIA TECH 42. NEW YORK JETS (VIA CLE): TE DARNELL WASHINGTON, GEORGIA 43. NEW YORK JETS: EDGE FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH, KANSAS STATE 44. ATLANTA FALCONS: LB DREW SANDERS, ARKANSAS 45. GREEN BAY PACKERS: EDGE KNEE, USC 46. ​​NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: CB CAM SMITH, SOUTH CAROLINA 47. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: OT TYLER STEEN, ALABAMA 48. DETROIT LIONS: TE SAM LAPORTA, IOWA 49. PITTSBURGH STEELS: LB JACK CAMPBELL, IOWA 50. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: WR JOSH DOWNS, NC 51. MIAMI DOLPHINS: C LUKE WYPLER, OHIO STATE 52. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: WR TYLER SCOTT, CINCINNATI 53. CHICAGO BEAR (VIA BAL): RB JAHMYR GIBBS, ALABAMA 54. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: CB KELEE RINGO, GEORGIA 55. DETROIT LIONS (VIA MIN): WR JALIN HYATT, TENNESSEE 56. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: RB ZACH CHARBONNET, UCLA 57. NEW YORK GIANTS: C JOE TIPPMANN, WISCONSIN 58. DALLAS COWBOYS: RB DEWAYNE MCBRIDE, UAB 59. BUFFALO BILLS: CB DJ TURNER, MICHIGAN 60. CINCINNATI BENGALS: RB DEVON ACHANE, TEXAS A&M 61. CHICAGO BEARS (VIA SF): OT Cody MAUCH, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 62. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse 63. KANSAS CITY CHIEF: WR MARVIN MIMS, OKLAHOMA 64. CHICAGO BEAR: CB EMMANUEL FORBES, MISSISSIPPI STATE 65. HOUSTON TEXANS: LB TRENTON SIMPSON, CLEMSON 66. ARIZONA CARDINALS: EDGE ISAIAH FOSKEY, NOTRE DAME 67. DENVER BRONCOS (VIA IND): CB JULIUS BRENTS, KANSAS STATE 68. DENVER BRONCOS: LB DAIYAN HENLEY, WASHINGTON STATE 69. LOS ANGELES RAMS: EDGE DERICK HALL, AUBURN 70. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: OT NICK SALDIVERI, FORMER DOMINION 71. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: CB CLARK PHILLIPS III, UTAH 72. TENNESSEE TITANS: WR MICHAEL WILSON, STANFORD 73. HOUSTON TEXANS (VIA CLE): WR NATHANIEL DELL, HOUSTON 74. CLEVELAND BROWNS (VIA NYJ): DI GERVON DEXTER SR., FLORIDA 75. ATLANTA FALCONS: QB HENDON HOOKER, TENNESSEE 76. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (VIA CAR): DI KOBIE TURNER, WAKE FOREST 77. LOS ANGELES RAMS (VIA NE): RB ISRAEL ABANIKANDA, PITTSBURGH 78. GREEN BAY PACKERS: TE LUKE MUSGRAVE, OREGON STATE 79. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (VIA WAS): G CHANDLER ZAVALA, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 80. PITTSBURGH STEELS: TEXAS 81. DETROIT LIONS: CB JARTAVIUS MARTIN, ILLINOIS 82. TAMPA BAY BUCANIERS: S ANTONIO JOHNSON, TEXAS A&M 83. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: DI SIAKI IKA, BAYLOR 84. MIAMI DOLPHINS: TE TUCKER KRAFT, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 85. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: LB DORIAN WILLIAMS, TULANE 86. BALTIMORE RAVEN: CB TYRIC STEVENSON, MIAMI 87. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: WR JONATHAN MINGO, MISSISSIPPI 88. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: C OLUSEGUNG OLUWATIMI, MICHIGAN 89. NEW YORK GIANTS: DI JAQUELIN ROY, LSU 90. DALLAS COWBOYS: EDGE KARL BROOKS, BOWLING GREEN 91. BUFFALO BILLS: EDGE YAYA DIABY, LOUISVILLE 92. CINCINNATI BENGALS: S SYDNEY BROWN, ILLINOIS 93. CAROLINA PANTHERS (VIA SF): WR RASHEE RICE, SMU 94. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE NICK HERBIG, WISCONSIN 95. KANSAS CITY CHIEF: DI BYRON YOUNG, ALABAMA 96. ARIZONA CARDINALS: S JORDAN BATTLE, ALABAMA 97. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: TE LUKE CLEANER, MICHIGAN 98. CLEVELAND BROWNS: WR AT PERRY, WAKE FOREST 99. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CB DARIUS RUSH, SOUTH CAROLINA 100. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (VIA KC): CB ELI RICKS, ALABAMA 101. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: OT BLAKE FREELAND, BYU 102. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: S JAMMIE ROBINSON, FL STATE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pff.com/news/draft-nfl-stock-exchange-2023-three-round-mock-draft-darnell-wright The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos