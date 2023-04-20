Press release: Clayton Utz wins two ‘Law Firm of the Year’ awards in 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in Australia – Knowledge





April 20, 2023 Reading time: 1.5 MIN

You are here: Home Awareness 2023 April Legal industry peers across Australia have again rated Clayton Utz and our lawyers among the best in the country, with our firm featured prominently in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in Australia released today. Clayton Utz has been named 2024 ‘Law Firm of the Year’ for its expertise in the Best Lawyers categories of Construction / InfrastructureAnd Insolvency and reorganization. Several of our partners and consultants were also among this year’s Lawyer of the Year award recipients (in alphabetical order): Cameron Belyea, Caroline Buisson, Stuart Byrne, Stephanie Daveson, Marc Geritz, Simon Newcomb, Brian O’Callaghan, Jane Paskin, Majella Pollard, Nick Pool, Steven Power, Ken Saurajen And Nick Thomas. In the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Australia, also published today, Clayton Utz was very well represented, with the following senior lawyers recognized in various areas of law: Banking and finance: Timon Ibrahim, Angus Milne

Class Action Litigation: Will Atfield

Competition: Paul Shin

Construction / Infrastructure: Tristan Appleby, Nic Bouvier, Esther Dwyer, James McNicol Smith, Mandy Panagoda, Megan Turner, Jessica Wacker (née Hourn)

Business : Mariam Azzo Lara Solomons, Jared Webster Francis Yuan

Insolvency and reorganization: Anna Byram, Luke Furness, Jordana Komesaroff, Jonathon McRostie

Government: Tal Aviram, Elisabeth Forbes

Computer science: Francesca Teng

Intellectual property: Kent Teague, Francesca Teng

Work and employment: Matthew Condello, Ebony Creek, Charisse Matthews, Bianca Mendelson, Belinda Miller, Jennifer Mougan

Dispute: Lucy Groenewegen, William Maher, Jonathon McRostie Ian Napier, Simon Vidovich, Heloise Woodside

Mergers and Acquisitions : Mariam Azzo, Lara Solomons, Laura van Stekelenburg, Jared Webster, Francis Yuan

Development and Environment: Lauren Smith, Robert Stilling

Real estate: Elizabeth Boden, Ben Pierce, Philipa Thomson and Amy Watson

Tax: David Wang Clayton Utz has over 160 individual entries in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in Australia, including the following new entrants: Clayton Barrett, Ben Cansdale, Alison Close, Kate O’Donovan And Helen Sheridan. You can read the official Best Lawyers press release here. ENTER INTO A CONTRACT Lauren Scott

Brisbane Head of Corporate Affairs 04/20/2023 07:00:00 Construction and Major Projects Restructuring and insolvency Lauren Scott Brian O'Callaghan Cameron Belyea Caroline Buisson Jane Paskin Ken Saurajen Majella Pollard Marc Geritz Nick Pool Nick Thomas Simon Newcomb Steven Power Stuart Byrne Stephanie Daveson

