2023 Federal Budget Proposes Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit | Awareness





On March 28, 2023, the federal government tabled Budget 2023 (“Budget 2023”), proposing “transformative investments to build Canada’s clean economy”. Of particular importance to the automotive sector, Budget 2023 proposes a “clean technology investment tax credit” equal to 30% of the capital cost of certain depreciable property used to manufacture or process clean technologies, including: the manufacture of zero-emission vehicles, including road vehicle conversions;

the manufacture of batteries, fuel cells, charging systems and hydrogen refueling stations for zero-emission vehicles; And

the manufacture or processing of upstream components, sub-assemblies and materials, provided that the production is specially designed or designed exclusively to form an integral part of other eligible clean technology manufacturing and processing activities, such as anode and cathode materials used for electric vehicle batteries. The investment tax credit is projected to cost $4.5 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and an additional $6.6 billion from 2028-29 to 2034-35. Budget 2023 also proposes to extend for three years the availability of reduced tax rates for manufacturers of zero-emissions technologies, as introduced in the 2021 federal budget, with phase-outs now to begin in 2032. Similarly, the Budget 2023 proposes to amend the phase-out of the Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit, which certain zero-emission off-road vehicles and related equipment would be eligible for, so that it would begin in 2034. The 2023 budget arrives in the wake of the United States Inflation Reduction Actsigned into law in August 2022. Representing approximately US$369 billion in clean growth incentives, it is “the most significant action Congress has taken on clean energy and climate change in [America’s] history.” In presenting Budget 2023, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance said Canada was navigating “fundamental shifts in the global economy”, including the efforts of “our friends and partners around the world – first and foremost the United States – [to invest] strongly to build clean economies and the net zero industries of tomorrow. Budget 2023 makes this point more starkly, referencing Canada’s role in “accelerating the global race to build net-zero economies,” and stating:[W]We will not be left out.

