Access to credit has become more difficult, according to the Fed’s Beige Book

Businesses across the country said banks had tightened lending standards since last month’s banking crisis, according to a Federal Reserve economic survey released Wednesday.

Overall economic activity has remained stable in recent weeks, with nine of the 12 regional central bank districts reporting no change or slight growth; and three others reporting modest gains. The report captures the effects of the banking turmoil of recent months on businesses and the banks themselves.

Lending volumes and loan demand have generally declined for consumer and business loan types, the Fed said in its periodic compilation of business survey responses, known as the Beige Book. Several districts noted that banks have tightened lending standards amid heightened uncertainty and liquidity concerns, according to the economic summary.

Consumer spending, manufacturing activity and construction activity were either flat or down slightly this spring, the companies said. Tourism activity has been a bright spot in recent weeks, with several businesses reporting a notable recovery.

Labor market conditions have improved; fewer companies reported mass layoffs and more companies said it had become easier to hire and employee retention had improved. This coincides with government figures showing that the US labor market has recently lost steam, although it remains strong. Some companies also said the pace of price increases had slowed.

A tightening of credit conditions was perhaps the most significant change reflected in the latest Beige Book report. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank underpinned the worst banking crisis since the Great Recession, prompting regulators to act quickly to quell fears of further bank runs. While those concerns have largely subsided, many economists feared it could make it harder to access credit.

Such a tightening of financial conditions would be in line with a tightening of rates, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference last month after officials voted in favor of a a quarter-point increase in the key central bank rate, the ninth consecutive increase. .

Several small and medium banks in the Federal District of New York reported a general decline in loan demand across all lending segments. Several bankers in the Federal District of Cleveland said customers had asked if their deposits were safe.

Other banks in the Federal District of Richmond reported higher deposit inflows following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to the report. A large bank in the Federal District of Chicago that has also seen new deposits since the banking crisis said it was uncertain whether deposits would remain once the health of smaller banks became clearer.

A Memphis-area bank also said it saw a pickup in deposits from residents who had deposits at troubled West Coast banks.

In San Francisco’s Federal District, where SVB was headquartered before it was taken over, access to credit has become particularly difficult. This uncertainty, coupled with higher borrowing costs, means planned projects across all sectors have been either delayed or cancelled, according to the report.

Lending standards have tightened significantly and several depository institutions have chosen to reduce lending volumes, especially for new customers, despite ample liquidity, according to the report.

Other data shows a similar sentiment among consumers. The New York federal government’s latest survey of consumer expectations showed the share of respondents saying it was harder to get credit a year earlier hit its highest on records dating back to 2013. .

Still, consumer sentiment overall remains largely unaffected by March’s banking tumult, according to the latest reading from the University of Michigan.

The Federal Reserve releases a quarterly survey of senior loan officers at up to 80 major domestic banks and 24 U.S. branches of foreign banks, which will offer additional insight into how credit conditions have changed since the banking sector collapse. . The survey for the first quarter, which would report on banking tensions in recent months, will be published in May.