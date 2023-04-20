Tesla and AT&T help bring Wall Street down





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street slipped on Thursday following mixed reports on big company earnings and additional signals that the U.S. economy could be slowing.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% in afternoon trading after weathering a lackluster start to the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40 points, or 0.1%, at 33,856 as of 1 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.42%.

Tesla weighed heavily on the market for a second straight day on worries about the profits it is making on each of its electric vehicles. It fell 7.5% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices for its models. Several banks also fell after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp. third largest US bank. failures in history last month. Zions fell 4.4% and KeyCorp 4.6%. Truist Financial fell 2.7% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings. AT&T fell 10% after reporting revenue slightly below analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations. He is on track for his worst single-day slump in two decades. Some of those losses were offset by strong corporate gains that beat Wall Street expectations. Lam Research was one of the most powerful upward forces on the S&P 500 after the supplier to the semiconductor manufacturing industry jumped 8.9%. It announced earnings and revenue for the last quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts. Steel Dynamics climbed 8%, homebuilder DR Horton jumped 6.7%, casino operator Las Vegas Sands rose 6.2% and steelmaker Nucor rose 6.7% after all. , also announced a higher than expected profit for the last quarter. Overall, the majority of companies have exceeded earnings forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season. This is probably largely because expectations were quite low. Analysts predicted this would mark the biggest drop in earnings per share for the S&P 500 since the pandemic hit the economy in 2020. Earnings are under pressure as inflation remains high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and parts of the economy are slowing down. In the bond market, yields fell following some reports on the US economy. Slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than the previous week, a potential signal that a still strong labor market is starting to weaken under the weight of much higher interest rates. The number of continuing jobless claims also hit its highest level since November 2021, according to Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. A separate report says manufacturing trends in the mid-Atlantic region have weakened far more than economists expected. They helped push the 10-year Treasury yield down to 3.54% from 3.59% on Wednesday night. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Federal Reserve expectations, fell to 4.12% from 4.25%.



The Fed has been intentionally trying to cool the global economy for over a year in hopes of bringing high inflation under control. It does this by raising short-term interest rates. It is an effective but brutal tool that slows down the wider economy, increasing the risk of a recession and hurting investment prices. The housing market was one of the first sectors to buckle under the weight of much higher interest rates prompted by the Fed, as mortgage rates rose rapidly. A report on Thursday said sales of previously occupied homes slowed in March, but remain above their lows from earlier this year. Thursday’s easing in yields helped cushion equity declines somewhat, as lower rates tend to give investment a boost. In overseas markets, Asian equity indices were mixed after data showed Japan’s trade deficit narrowed in March as exports rose more than expected. But exports to China have fallen, reflecting the slow recovery from the pandemic disruptions. European stocks fell slightly. ___ AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.registercitizen.com/business/article/stock-market-today-asian-shares-trading-mostly-17907840.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos