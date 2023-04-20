Business
City and cruise lines agree on future tourism boundaries as first ship of season docks in Juneau
On a foggy Monday afternoon in Juneau, a small welcoming committee gathered at the Alaska Steam dock, in front of the towering Norwegian Bliss. The 4,000 passenger ship was the first of the 2023 season.
A steady stream of people made their way up the ship’s ramp and out to shore, where they were greeted with applause, maps, advertisements for tours and a smiling whale mascot ready for photo ops.
Welcome to Juneau everyone, said longtime resident Tom Sullivan, who stood at the top of the ramp. Have fun. Glad you are here.
Not everyone is happy. Just before Norwegian Bliss docked, major cruise linesfinalized an agreementwith the city and borough of Juneau to observe a daily limit of five ships, starting in 2024. Some community members say that doesn’t go far enough.
Sue Schrader was among a small group of protesters on the dock. They stood with picket signs and a massive banner designed to be visible from cruise decks. He was reading, Communities Against Cruise Pollution.
Cruising has consequences, Schrader said. We don’t like to annoy passengers, but they should know.
Protesters fear the five-vessel limit is too few, too late. They believe that the volume of visitors to Juneaus has already increased too much. And the 2023 season should beat Recordswith 30% more cruise passengers than in 2019.
There always seems to be unlimited growth, Schrader said. And asked our elected officials or our municipal leaders to take the issue seriously.
Five ships is a busy day, but stopping at five may be the most Juneau can do. The limit is the result of a long-standing agreement between the city and Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group that represents most of the world’s major cruise lines. It is one of the few agreements of this type in the world.
The daily limit is not enforceable, it is a good faith agreement. And this does not limit the number of passengers, as the capacity of ships increases in the industry.
During negotiations, some community members called for an even tighter cap on ships between three and four ships per day. But Assemblyman Maria Gladziszewski recently said the city would immediately be in dispute after such a move. In 2016, the cruise industry filed a complaint against the city for its use of marine passenger fees, and some city officials have raised concerns about other litigation.
The agreement represents the city taking a more active role than ever in managing visitor numbers, which could give them more leeway to establish new attractions and infrastructure for growing numbers of visitors.
This agreement gives our community the assurance we need to plan for the future, wrote the town’s head of tourism, Alexandra Pierce, in the press release. It is essential that we preserve the things that make Juneau an amazing place to live and visit.
Juneau has a long time been divided whether cruise tourism benefits or harms the community. Most people fall somewhere in between. But Sullivan, who came to meet Norwegian Bliss, said he was honored to welcome so many visitors to the place he has called home for 40 years.
It’s a very important economic driver in our community, he said. But more importantly, I think it’s really special that a million and a half people want to come to the small town of 30,000 people I live in because of its beauty.
In the upcoming season, Tuesday’s visit will seem quiet by comparison. On certain days, the Port of Juneaus will accommodate up to six ships.
