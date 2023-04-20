Your Complete Guide to the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 | SPARK Blog

People

Ronald Ulrich

The SECURE 2.0 Act has already begun to change the way Americans save for retirement. To help employers better understand these changes, we have created an information center for all resources related to the legislation.

In December 2022, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement (SECURE) 2.0 Act was signed into law, helping more Americans save for retirement.

With many new provisions in effect and more to be rolled out over the next few years, the SECURE 2.0 Act aims to make employer-sponsored pension plans more affordable and manageable to increase retirement readiness for all. .

As an employer, there’s a lot of information to process to ensure your plan stays compliant. If you’re not familiar with all the ins and outs of the new law, we can help.

A place for everything SECURE 2.0

ADP has designed a resource-rich tool SECURE digital center 2.0 to help ensure employers are ready to comply with new provisions, take advantage of increased tax incentives and more.

Explore the hub to learn more about:

Fast facts. Get a brief recap of the highlights of the law to understand its impact on your business and your employees.

Get a brief recap of the highlights of the law to understand its impact on your business and your employees. Key Provisions. From automatic enrollment to catch-up contributions to student loan matching, learn how the SECURE 2.0 Act improves retirement outcomes.

From automatic enrollment to catch-up contributions to student loan matching, learn how the SECURE 2.0 Act improves retirement outcomes. Trending resources. Read the latest articles on SECURE 2.0 and related topics.

Read the latest articles on SECURE 2.0 and related topics. FAQs. You have questions; We have answers. Download a comprehensive list of common FAQs for detailed clarification of the new provisions.

SECURITY 2.0 at a glance

THE SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 Infographic Insights provides an easy summary of the main provisions and features of the Act.

Visit adp.com/secure2 to access the hub and get your business on the right track for today and the future.

Learn how to choose the right plan for your business. Contact an ADP Retirement Specialist or call 1-800-432-401K today.

ADP, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide investment, tax or legal advice to individuals. Nothing in this article is intended to be, nor should it be construed, as particular advice or a recommendation or suggestion whether or not you take any particular action. Questions about how the laws, regulations, guidelines, provisions of your plan or member services may apply to you should be directed to your plan administrator or your legal, tax or financial.

ADPRS-20230403-4383