Tesla and AT&T help bring Wall Street down

Shares on Wall Street fell on Thursday on mixed earnings reports from big companies and other signals that the U.S. economy could be slowing.

The S&P 500 fell 24.73, or 0.6%, to 4,129.79 after drifting listlessly earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 110.39, or 0.3%, to 33,786.62, while the Nasdaq composite fell 97.67, or 0.8%, to 12,059.56.

Tesla weighed heavily on the market for a second day in a row worrying about the profits he makes on each of his electric vehicles. It fell 9.7% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices for its models.

Tesla’s price drop is good for inflation, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. But for the market, the question must be: you cut prices again, it seems that you do not see enough demand on the automotive side.

It continues to work its way through the system, higher rates for everyone. It’s more expensive to buy a car, more expensive to buy a house from a financing point of view.

Several banks also fell after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp. third largest US bank. failures in history last month.

Zions fell 4.9% and KeyCorp 2.7%. Truist Financial fell 3.8% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings.

AT&T fell 10.4% after reporting revenue slightly below analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations. Analysts also pointed to weaker cash flow than some had expected. It was the worst day for its stock in two decades and the second worst since late 1983.

In the bond market, yields fell following some reports on the US economy.

A few more workers has applied for unemployment benefits last week than the week before, a potential signal that a still strong labor market is beginning to weaken under the weight of much higher interest rates. The number of continuing jobless claims also hit its highest level since November 2021, according to Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

A separate report says manufacturing trends in the mid-Atlantic region have weakened far more than economists expected.

They helped push the 10-year Treasury yield down to 3.53% from 3.59% on Wednesday night. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Federal Reserve expectations, fell to 4.14% from 4.25%.

The Fed has been intentionally trying to cool the economy for over a year in hopes of containing high inflation. It does this by raising short-term interest rates. It is an effective but brutal tool that slows down the wider economy, increasing the risk of a recession and hurting investment prices.

The housing market was one of the first sectors to bend under the weight of much higher interest rates, as mortgage rates rose rapidly. A report on Thursday said sales of previously occupied homes slowed down in march but remains above its low reached earlier this year. The labor market generally falls later under the weight of higher interest rates.

Strong corporate gains that beat analysts’ expectations helped limit Wall Street’s losses on Thursday.

Lam Research was one of the most powerful upward forces on the S&P 500 after the supplier to the semiconductor manufacturing industry rose 7.2%. It reported earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Steel Dynamics climbed 4.9%, homebuilder DR Horton gained 5.6%, casino operator Las Vegas Sands rose 3.7% and steelmaker Nucor rose 5.5% after everything also posted a higher-than-expected profit for the last quarter.

Like casinos, several companies that provide customer experiences have recently reported strong demand, Haworth said. This is despite concerns about a slowing economy.

There is a real question as to the extent of demand destruction, he said. If we get a recession, there will be demand destruction, and yet airline profits: they don’t see demand destruction.

Overall, the majority of companies have exceeded earnings forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season. This is probably largely because expectations were quite low.

Analysts predicted this would mark the biggest decline in S&P 500 earnings per share since the pandemic hit the economy in 2020. Earnings are under pressure as inflation remains high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and parts of the economy are slowing .

In overseas markets, Asian equity indices were mixed after data showed Japan’s trade deficit narrowed in March as exports rose more than expected. But exports to China have fallen, reflecting the slow recovery from the pandemic disruptions.

European stocks were mixed.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.