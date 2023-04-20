Why your organization needs a statement of rights for employee data

Organizations today have more data about their employees than ever before, and the volume and variety of accessible information continues to grow. There are two key factors behind this change.

First, data availability has increased dramatically in recent years. When organizations quickly transitioned to remote or hybrid working, they created new monitorable working channels and followed. (Think Slack messages rather than hallway conversations.) A 2022 Gartner survey found that 51% of organizations are now collecting data they hadn’t collected before the pandemic: 26% started logging the Messaging activity over the past three years, 21% now process data around who employees speak and work with most often, and 15% have started analyzing data from virtual meetings.

Second, organizations in 2023 face higher levels of responsibility for employee health and well-being. For example, individuals’ health data may have been considered extremely private in 2019, but in 2021 employees routinely shared information about Covid exposures or vaccination status as a basic health requirement. ‘job.

More broadly, Gartner research shows that 82% of employees want their organization to treat them like humans, not just workers. Effective personal support requires data on everything from caring and family responsibilities to mental health needs, and that data can cause real privacy issues.

As organizations have more mechanisms to obtain personal data and more motivation to exploit it, they need better guidelines to do so responsibly, especially since this trend is already attracting more and more people. regulatory meticulous examination.

But managing employee data fairly and transparently isn’t just a compliance mandate, it’s also the first step toward creating the trust-based partnership that employees and their employers will need to thrive in this environment. more complex data. A 2021 Gartner analysis found that employees who trust their organization with their data perform 20% better and are significantly more likely to want to stay in their jobs than employees with low levels of trust. When employees are partners, not just targets, in the collection and use of data, everyone simply works better.

What data rights should employees have?

A employee data charter of rights gives organizations a set of fundamental principles for how worker data will be collected and used, even as technologies or business needs change. Although workplaces may operate with different regulatory constraints or technological capabilities, four fundamental principles should set expectations for how employers leverage information about their workforce:

The right to purpose: the organization will have a legitimate and specific business purpose for all the data it collects.

The right to purpose means that organizations have clearly defined the reason for which they are requesting employee data Before it is actually collected. Employers need to ask themselves why they collect new data, how they will process it, and how long they will need to retain it to accomplish their primary purpose.

The right to finality both builds trust with employees and helps analytics teams avoid collecting and storing data that doesn’t actually add value. It can also prevent potentially unethical use cases from arising. For example, if an organization monitors foot traffic to ensure efficient use of office space, it would violate the right to finality if that data were shared with managers to assess performance based on how much time that employees pass away from their desks. That doesn’t mean organizations can’t reuse data they already have, but the new purpose should also be explicitly defined and transparently communicated to employees. A company that initially started monitoring employee calendar data to help determine when office spaces should be open, for example, might find it useful to use that same data to help managers keep their teams from being exhausted from too many meetings.

The right to minimization: the organization will not collect more data than is necessary to effectively fulfill its legitimate business purpose.

Once a specific business purpose is defined, the right to minimization obliges organizations to limit the data they collect to what is really necessary. It means critically evaluating both how a lot organizations collect and how sensitive these data are. If an organization wants to track the productivity of remote employees, for example, it can leverage usage data from core work apps rather than relying on more invasive methods such as monitor employee webcams.

Obtaining this right will sometimes require judgment on what data is good to have and what is essential for success. This question is particularly relevant as AI tools, which rely on larger volumes of high-quality data, become more common and more powerful. The right to minimization means determining whether additional information will allow your organization to be more efficient and whether it outweighs the risk to employee trust.

The Right to Equity: The organization will use data in ways that enhance equity within the workforce.

The heart of an effective data partnership between employers and employees is ensuring that both parties benefit from the data collected. As organizations use increasingly sensitive data (including data related to health, family obligations, location, and racial and gender identity) to better support employees or meet diversity goals and inclusion, the risk of conscious or unconscious bias in decision-making increases. The new wealth of data available to organizations should enhance, not limit, equal access, opportunity and treatment.

The most effective way to act on the right to fairness is to integrate it into decision-making processes from the outset. At an international retail company we work with, HR does not wait to assess workforce diversity once employees have been hired. They use robust data analytics to ensure an inclusive candidate pool, then reassess at the candidate, interview, and screening stages. This organization also trains leaders to spot where data might indicate bias and provides managers with an analytical dashboard to monitor ongoing trends in hiring and retention.

The right to awareness: the organization will make it clear to employees what data is being used for what purposes.

The right to awareness is the key ingredient that makes the other rights work. This means that employees understand what data is collected about them, how it is used and, if possible, how to access this information. Without awareness, the level of employee confidence and their perception of fairness cannot change.

That said, employees shouldn’t have to be data scientists to know that their rights are being respected. A strong communications plan should be in place, including tailored communications to ensure messages are relevant to employee roles and experiences. For example, when collecting potentially sensitive self-identification data for DEI use cases, an organization can associate a company-wide message from a leader reinforcing the commitment of the organization to DEI and explaining how the data will be used with more targeted communications in employee resources. groups about how data-driven DEI decisions will benefit them. All communications regarding employee data should be simple, timely, and delivered through an accessible and easy-to-use communication channel.

Feedback is also a crucial part of raising awareness. Employees should have mechanisms for asking questions and reporting concerns. Of course, in the context of the employer-employee relationship, some data simply should not be shared (such as performance appraisal data or medical records). Otherwise, clarity should be the default.

The Employee Data Bill of Rights in Practice

A statement of employee data rights is not meant to exist as abstract principles. Organizations should codify and share their own list of rights to use employee data, adding to the four basic concepts above based on their specific context. The city of Utrecht in the Netherlands offers A model to find out how to do this. They have publicly released their digital values ​​and pledged to uphold them through policies.

Leaders must also be held accountable for upholding employees’ data rights. A financial services organization we work with has established a dedicated internal task force to ensure an appropriate balance between business benefits and personal privacy in employee data use. Other organizations have launched data ethics committees that include both HR and employee representatives and regularly consult with internal experts to audit their approach to employee data.

The lines between personal and employee data will continue to blur as technology advances and worker expectations evolve. An employee data bill of rights, consistently enforced and transparently communicated, will help organizations unlock the full potential of their data assets to both support employees as humans and achieve their business goals. commercial.