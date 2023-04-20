Business
MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen lambasted for leaking ‘let the town have mercy’ video : NPR
Screenshot by NPR/YouTube
The CEO of an office furniture giant landed at the center of a social media storm this week after telling her staff to focus on being better employees instead of asking if they would lose their bonuses.
The leaked comments from MillerKnoll’s Andi Owen are sparking debate about workplace attitudes to greater economic uncertainty and whether CEOs are out of touch with their staff.
“Don’t ask ‘what are we going to do if we don’t have a bonus?’ Get the $26 million,” Owen says in the video, in apparent reference to an internal financial performance goal.
“Spend your time and effort thinking about the $26 million we need and not thinking about what you’re going to do if you don’t get a bonus, okay? Can I get a commitment?” said the CEO, while waving his finger at his staff on the screen.
The 80-second answer to employee bonus questions came at the end of a 75-minute town hall meeting primarily focused on customer service and performance goals. The company’s fiscal year ends in May, the date on which bonus amounts are determined.
A clip of Owen’s comments leaked on social media and spread widely across all platforms. A version of video posted on Twitter had been viewed more than 7 million times as of 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Owen concludes her remarks by sharing some advice she heard from a former manager: “I had a former boss who once said to me, ‘You can visit Pity City, but you can’t live there. ‘ So folks, please leave the city pity. Let’s do it,” she said.
She then ends the meeting by saying, “Thank you. Have a nice day,” raising her hands in a gesture of victory and saying the word “boom.”
Owen earned nearly $4 million in bonuses in 2022
MillerKnoll says the clip was “taken out of context and struck a chord.”
“Andi has faith in the team and our collective potential,” spokesman Kris Marubio said in a statement shared with NPR.
Owen took over the company, then Herman Miller, in 2018 after a decade in senior roles at Gap Inc. The company acquired its main competitorKnoll, in 2021, forming MillerKnoll.
The company’s portfolio of brands is known for its influential modern designs, including the Eames lounge chair and the Aeron office chair, both of which retail for over $1,000.
As more companies embrace permanent virtual work, MillerKnoll’s revenue could be at risk, but the company’s overall sales numbers have not declined in recent years, according to public filings.
As is typically the case with CEOs, Owen’s salary package includes incentive compensation. For the fiscal year ending May 2022, she won $3.9 million in addition to his fixed salary of $1.1 million.
It is unclear whether she will receive a bonus for this filing year. In the video, she encourages her employees to “lead by example.”
CEOs are paid 399 times more than the average worker
The reaction to the video is just the latest in a string of public leaked comments from business leaders that show them disagreeing with the attitudes of their staff during tough economic times.
Howard Schultz, then CEO of Starbucks, was questioned, including by members of Congress, for 2022 leaked remarks call an organizing effort an “external force”. Braden Wallakethe CEO of marketing firm HyperSocial, has slammed social media for posting a selfie of himself crying after laying off employees.
“It’s the perfect storm of a few different developments that the pandemic has brought about,” says Dave Kamper, senior policy coordinator at the Economic Policy Institute. “The first is that inequality is even more evident than it has ever been. The CEO pay gap is wider now than it has ever been.”
Kamper says the latest data (from 2021) shows that CEOs were paid 399 times more than a typical worker in their business. Add to that the overall job growth in a post-pandemic economy, and workers feel more emboldened to stand up to leadership, Kamper says.
“CEOs just don’t have the same conversation as their employees,” he explained. “I think you have a lot of companies hoping that this storm of workers actually having a voice will pass.”
The question to watch, he says, is whether the rise of workers will last long enough to convince CEOs to change their minds.
Fernando Alfonso III of NPR contributed report.
