The clean energy transition in the United States will soon be on steroids – Harvard Gazette

Former White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy brought her trademark brand of climate optimism and pragmatism tinged with humor and topped with a call to action at Harvard on Wednesday, saying recent federal action has put climate progress on a solid footing in states led by Republicans as well as Democrats.

McCarthy served as the first national climate adviser before leaving the White House in September. She said actions taken in the first two years of the administration, including climate-related elements in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the reducing inflation, have put the nation on track to achieve significant reductions in heating gas emissions.

They’re all on very solid ground in the blue and red states, McCarthy said of the moves. It is remarkable to see the changes on the ground, both in terms of people’s hope for the future, the investments, the changes that are happening in the communities and that we expect to happen. And I could tell the clean energy transition is going to be on steroids soon.

McCarthy joked that the upcoming changes could bring inconveniences, some particularly familiar to nations riders.

This mainly means that all of our roads are going to be dug up, so you’ll have to be patient so you can’t go anywhere, McCarthy said. Buildings are going to be built; good things will happen. So be patient. It’s exiting. This is the time for us to be convinced that the United States is where it should have been a long time ago, but we are where we need to be right now.

McCarthy, former climate adviser to the governors of Massachusetts, former administrator of the Federal Environmental Protection Agency and former professor of practice at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Healthdelivered the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs Warren and Anita Manshel Lecture on American Foreign Policy Wednesday. She was introduced by the director of Weatherhead Melanie Cammett and, after prepared remarks, had a conversation with Harvard’s vice provost for climate and sustainability Jacques Stock and answered questions from the audience.

Cammett described McCarthy as one of the nations most respected voices on climate, environment and public health, and credited his leadership in the White House for recent progress in these areas.

McCarthy’s leadership has led to the most aggressive climate action in US history, Cammett said at the Smith Campus Center event. His commitment to take bold action restored U.S. climate leadership globally and set a new U.S. national goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

In his speech, McCarthy explained why climate-friendly incentives in recent federal legislation have proven so attractive to states on both political sides. For example, she said White House expectations were pretty low when the U.S. Department of Transportation asked states to submit proposals for electric vehicle charging stations along highways, with funding available as part of Inflation Reduction Act. Instead of just receiving submissions from the Northeast, California, and other states generally supportive of climate action, they came from all 50.

McCarthy said the incentives have proven popular with many Republican-led states, as they have been among the hardest hit in recent decades by job losses and business closures due to changes in national and global economies. She credited Biden with realizing it was time to center climate change in a campaign not just to fight global warming, but also to spur innovation, jobs and transform the US economy for the future. She listened to the famous advice of a key campaign adviser to President Bill Clinton in 1992 on the importance of portfolio issues.

It pains me to say that James Carville is right: climate change is about economics, stupid, said McCarthy.

Stock said that in addition to the efforts of McCarthy and others in the administration, the recent success of climate legislation took a breather as it came during a golden moment of declining battery production prices. and wind and solar power, combined with apparent changes in weather patterns that grabbed public attention.

McCarthy agreed, but also stressed that the changes to clean energy technology and lower prices were not accidental, but came after years of hard work to support the development and deployment of these innovations. .

The interesting thing about change is that when change starts, it tends to pick up momentum, McCarthy said. When you see everyone buying something, you say: What is this? I want one of those. This is what will happen. We won’t need this level of [public] investment.

McCarthy provided insight into the political struggle to pass the Cut Inflation Act, which had been widely seen as dead before suddenly resurrecting last August. The legislation provides $370 billion to support energy and climate-related programs and incentives, the largest such investment in the nations history.

Looking ahead to drafting the measures, she said the secret sauce was to bring stakeholders such as manufacturers and unions together in the same room to discuss proposals they might support. To push the legislation through, McCarthy credited both Bidens’ knowledge of Congress and his patience, refusing to be deterred by the daily angst of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

He refused to react to these ins and outs of the problems. He held on, McCarthy said. We had, I would say, 9,000 different back-up plans and we made changes, and they turned out to be even better, in a few cases, than the original, in terms of the amount of discounts you could get.

Stock asked if the EPA’s recent proposal to tighten tailpipe pollution standards to increase the proportion of electric vehicles on the roads of Americas would survive a legal challenge. He asked if it might fail on the same major issues doctrine that condemned the Obama-era clean energy plan, when the Supreme Court said the changes that would result from such administrative action were sweeping enough to that they emanate from Congress.

McCarthy said she doesn’t think the same argument would torpedo the new standards, but that with cars and trucks accounting for half of US greenhouse gas emissions, something had to be done to speed up the transition. She also said the rules will be subject to public comment in the coming months, which could lead to changes.

Stock asked about the recent approval by the administrations of the sale of an oil and gas lease in the Gulf of Mexico and the authorization of the ConocoPhillips Willow project in Alaska, projects which seem counterproductive for the environment. McCarthy said the projects were required by legal provisions for Gulf sales to be in the Inflation Reduction Act, but also that the war in Ukraine dramatically changed global energy markets. While reducing emissions from burning fossil fuels is a top priority, the administration, she said, realizes the transition cannot happen overnight. The best way to reduce their role is to displace consumer demand, she said.

Looking ahead, McCarthy said there was still a lot of work to do, and since youth activism had been a key driver of successes so far, she called on them and others to keep the pressure on.

It’s a moment of hope and certainty, McCarthy said. But that still requires us to fight like mad every day to say: That’s good, but what’s next? That’s good, but we need to do more. That’s fine, but our future is still at stake.