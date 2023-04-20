Welcoming Remarks to Fed Listens: Transitioning to the Post-Pandemic Economy in the Permian Basin

Speech by President Lorie K. Logan

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan delivered the remarks April 20, 2023 at the Fed Listens event at Odessa College in Odessa, Texas.

Thanks to Odessa College and President Gregory Williams for organizing this gathering. And welcome to all. Let me note that the opinions I share are my own and not necessarily those of other members of the Federal Reserve.

We Federal Reserve officials are famous, or perhaps infamous, for giving many warnings and giving many speeches, but today we are here to do something much more important: listen.

I’m very grateful to our panelists for taking the time to join us, and I’m really looking forward to hearing the insights they will share.

Listening to people in communities across the country is so important because the job of the Federal Reserve is to advance an economy where everyone has opportunities to prosper. To do this, we need a nuanced and granular understanding of economic issues, and we need to understand how everyone experiences the economy.

My Dallas Fed colleagues and I frequently travel throughout the Eleventh District to engage directly with a wide variety of business and community leaders. These conversations add color and insight to economic statistics.

By combining insights from our contacts with rigorous quantitative analysis, we can develop a deeper and more inclusive understanding of the economy and make the best decisions to serve the public. That was true when I ran the Fed’s trading desk on Wall Street, and it’s even more true in my role here leading the Fed’s business in Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern from New Mexico.

The Dallas Fed has done extensive research, for example, on the nearly 5 million young people in the United States who are disconnected from both work and school, the loss of potential this represents for our economy and policies that can help young people re-engage.

But I gained an even deeper appreciation for these issues after meeting with business and city leaders in San Antonio who are working to address them and with a young woman who had dropped out of high school but gained support from a youth center and is now well on her way to graduating from college.

Here in the Permian Basin, I have met with energy, business and community leaders over the past two days. This morning I visited an elementary school where a community partnership called ConnEctor Task Force is working to provide better internet access. The statistics for the 39% of Ector County households without broadband access are clear enough. But the importance of bridging the digital divide is even clearer to me after hearing from students how workgroup hotspots have made such a difference in their ability to prepare for class. The Dallas Fed provides capacity building support and technical assistance to the task force through our Digital Inclusion Initiative. While the scale of this challenge is great, I am inspired by the collaboration of community leaders to meet it.

Indeed, promoting the economic resilience and mobility of low- and middle-income communities is a top priority for the Fed. So in our conversations this afternoon, I look forward to hearing more about efforts to advance economic opportunity in the Permian through education and career readiness programs.

I will also listen carefully to your views on the economy. As you probably know, inflation has been way too high. The Fed has raised interest rates by 4.5 percentage points over the past year to restore economic balance.

To assess whether we have made enough progress, I observed three markers:

If there is a further and lasting improvement in inflation statistics.

If the economy evolves more or less as forecasts predict.

If there is a clear change in the underlying factors like the imbalance of supply and demand and the resulting very tight labor market which has produced high inflation.

Over the past six weeks, I have also watched closely the effects of the strains on the banking system, both on the macroeconomy and on local communities, especially here in Texas, where small and medium banks are so important. . Small banks are particularly important in small, rural, medium and commercial real estate loans. And to have a strong economy, we need a diversified and dynamic banking ecosystem.

Your perspective on these economic and financial considerations will be of great help in interpreting the quantitative data we receive.

Thank you again for joining us for this important conversation.



