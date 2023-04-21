Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 29, 2023.

US stock futures were little changed Thursday night.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.07%.

THE Dow fell about 110 points, or 0.33%, in regular trading Thursday. THE S&P500 fell 0.6%, and heavy tech Nasdaq Compound lost 0.8%. You’re here Shares weighed on the Nasdaq, falling nearly 10% the day after the company reported first-quarter net profit that fell sharply from the year-ago quarter.

Major averages are on track to end the week in the red, with the Dow and S&P 500 on track for their worst weekly performances since March.

According to Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, there is far more macro-level uncertainty surrounding this earnings season than in the recent past.

“The concept of rolling recessions is something that I think will be particularly apt to describe what we’re likely to see over the next 12 to 24 months. And so industries like semiconductors have sort of gone through a recession in the last six to 12 months,” Stucky said, adding that there are other areas that haven’t seen weakness yet.

“So it’s a bit on a case-by-case basis, which is why at the individual stock and sector level, we’re seeing outsized moves that maybe a lot of investors might miss if they look [at just the] high-level moves in the S&P 500 or the Dow,” he added.

Earnings season continues on Friday, with Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial, SLB, Freeport-McMoRan and HCA Healthcare set to report earnings before the bell. Investors will also look at the Purchasing Managers’ Index for the manufacturing and services sectors to gain insight into the economy.