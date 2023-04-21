Stock market today: Tesla and AT&T contribute to lower Wall Street | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street slipped on Thursday following mixed reports on big company earnings and additional signals that the U.S. economy could be slowing.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% in afternoon trading after weathering a lackluster start to the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40 points, or 0.1%, at 33,856 as of 1 p.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.42%.

Tesla weighed heavily on the market for a second day in a row worrying about the profits he makes on each of his electric vehicles. It fell 7.5% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices for its models.

Several banks also fell after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp. third largest US bank. failures in history last month.

Zions fell 4.4% and KeyCorp 4.6%. Truist Financial fell 2.7% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings.

AT&T fell 10% after reporting revenue slightly below analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations. He is on track for his worst single-day slump in two decades.

Some of those losses were offset by strong corporate gains that beat Wall Street expectations.

Lam Research was one of the most powerful upward forces on the S&P 500 after the supplier to the semiconductor manufacturing industry jumped 8.9%. It announced earnings and revenue for the last quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Steel Dynamics climbed 8%, homebuilder DR Horton jumped 6.7%, casino operator Las Vegas Sands rose 6.2% and steelmaker Nucor rose 6.7% after all. , also announced a higher than expected profit for the last quarter.

Overall, the majority of companies have exceeded earnings forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season. This is probably largely because expectations were quite low enter it.

Analysts predicted this would mark the biggest drop in earnings per share for the S&P 500 since the pandemic hit the economy in 2020. Earnings are under pressure as inflation remains high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and parts of the economy are slowing down.

In the bond market, yields fell following some reports on the US economy.

A few more workers has applied for unemployment benefits last week than the week before, a potential signal that a still strong labor market is beginning to weaken under the weight of much higher interest rates. The number of continuing jobless claims also hit its highest level since November 2021, according to Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

A separate report says manufacturing trends in the mid-Atlantic region have weakened far more than economists expected.

They helped push the 10-year Treasury yield down to 3.54% from 3.59% on Wednesday night. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Federal Reserve expectations, fell to 4.12% from 4.25%.

The Fed has been intentionally trying to cool the global economy for over a year in hopes of bringing high inflation under control. It does this by raising short-term interest rates. It is an effective but brutal tool that slows down the wider economy, increasing the risk of a recession and hurting investment prices.

The housing market was one of the first sectors to buckle under the weight of much higher interest rates prompted by the Fed, as mortgage rates rose rapidly. A report on Thursday said sales of previously occupied homes slowed down in march but remains above its low reached earlier this year.

Thursday’s easing in yields helped cushion equity declines somewhat, as lower rates tend to give investment a boost.

In overseas markets, Asian equity indices were mixed after data showed Japan’s trade deficit narrowed in March as exports rose more than expected. But exports to China have fallen, reflecting the slow recovery from the pandemic disruptions.

European stocks fell slightly.