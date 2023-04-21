GKN auto business drops 20% on first day of trading in London





Shares of GKN’s automotive arm fell a fifth on Thursday after debuting on the London Stock Exchange. The listing of the new name of Dowlais, which makes vehicle parts from car side shafts to specialist axles for electric models, was expected to be a boon for the stock market, which is struggling to attract international companies. But shares fell 20% on trading day, bringing the company’s value down to $1.6 billion. The company was acquired by listed turnaround specialist Melrose Industries as part of its $11 billion deal in 2018 to buy struggling engineer GKN. Listing the company means dismantling the historic GKN, which also had an aerospace branch. Dowlais chief executive Liam Butterworth told the Financial Times that Melrose’s decision to list the company in London made sense as it was technically a spin-off and the majority of Melrose’s investors were based in the UK . GKN is a traditional British engineering company with a very long heritage, longer than the London Stock Exchange itself, so we are really proud to bring it to the UK stock market, he added. . Simon Peckham, managing director of Melrose, recently acknowledged that the London market was a leading factor in the growth of FTSE 100 conglomerates, with investors backing its fundraisings. The IPO comes as pressure mounts in the London market to compete with global rivals, after several leading companies opted to float internationally. Arm, the British chip giant whose shares were traded in the UK before its 2016 acquisition by SoftBank, has decided to list shares in the United States. The move was a blow given pressure from successive British prime ministers to lure the Cambridge-based group to London. Last month, CRH, the world’s largest construction company, also chose the United States over London, in part because investors are offering higher multiples, while a top fund manager described the London market as a backwater among international stock markets. Butterworth said listing on Dowlais gave the company the freedom to strike takeover deals with rivals, though the company had to earn the right to enter into future deals, a process that could take years. Several of its target companies are likely to be in the United States, where the group already has significant operations. Under Butterworth, Dowlais shifted its global footprint to allow it to offer the same products in every region while complying with increased trade barriers, including the new US Inflation Reduction Act. The Dowlais split leaves Melrose with GKN’s aerospace business, which Melrose aims to grow to generate $1 billion in profits in the coming years.

