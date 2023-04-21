Business
Stock market today: Global stocks generally down, oil up
Stocks were weaker in Asia on Friday, following a decline on Wall Street on mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals that the U.S. economy may be slowing.
European stocks opened mixed on Friday after benchmarks in Asia fell after Wall Street fell amid fresh signals that the U.S. economy could be slowing.
Markets rose in Paris and Frankfurt but fell in London. Oil prices recovered from early losses.
Trading this week was largely driven by earnings reports and speculation about how the latest economic indicators could affect central bank decisions on raising interest rates to curb inflation.
The majority of companies have beaten Wall Street earnings forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season. Analysts had expected this would mark the biggest drop in earnings per share for the S&P 500 since the pandemic battered the economy in 2020.
But other issues such as the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting in May and the impending expiration of the US national debt ceiling are front and center, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
In the medium term, however, recession-related concerns remain front and center, Innes said, adding that given the current fragility of things, we could see more downside playing out in equities.
A tug of war looms over the debt ceiling, with the White House estimating that the plan proposed by the Republican Party -led House would lead to a painful 22% reduction in non-military spending, making children poorer, veterans sicker, families hungrier and housing more expensive.
The German DAX fell 0.2% to 15,763.02. In Paris, the CAC 40 fell 0.1% to 7,548.64. Britain’s FTSE rose 0.3% to 7,921.76.
The S&P 500 future was virtually unchanged while the Dow contract was 0.1% lower.
In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 28,564.37. The Kospi in Seoul fell 0.7% to 2,544.40. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.6% to 20,075.73.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney fell 0.4% to 7,333.40, while the Shanghai Composite lost 2% to 3,301.26.
The S&P 500 fell 0.6% on Thursday, weighed down by Tesla on concerns about the profits it is making on each of its electric vehicles.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.
Tesla shares fell one second day in a row on concerns about the profits it is making on each of its electric vehicles. It fell 9.7% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices for its models.
Several banks also fell after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp.
AT&T fell 10.4% after reporting revenue slightly below analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations. Analysts also pointed to weaker cash flow than some had expected. It was the worst day for its stock in two decades and the second worst since late 1983.
The Fed intentionally tried to cool the economy by raising interest rates in hopes of containing high inflation. It is an effective but brutal tool that slows down the wider economy, increasing the risk of a recession and hurting investment prices.
A few more workers has applied for unemployment benefits last week than the week before, a potential signal that a still strong labor market is beginning to weaken under the weight of much higher interest rates.
The housing market was one of the first sectors to bend under the weight of much higher interest rates, as mortgage rates rose rapidly. A report on Thursday said sales of previously occupied homes slowed down in march but remains above its low reached earlier this year.
Wall Street’s losses on Thursday were offset by strong gains from companies whose earnings beat analysts’ expectations.
Lam Research, a supplier to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, rose 7.2% after reporting last-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts.
Earnings are under pressure as inflation remains high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and parts of the economy are slowing.
In other trading, the benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 6 cents to $77.43 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.87 to $77.37 a barrel on Thursday.
Brent crude, the international price standard, added 6 cents to $81.16 a barrel.
The US dollar fell to 133.76 Japanese yen from 134.24 yen. The Euro weakened to $1.0960 from $1.0970.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
