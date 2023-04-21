Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower





Comment this story Comment Stocks were weaker in Asia on Friday, following a decline on Wall Street on mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals that the U.S. economy may be slowing. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.1% to 28,638.24. The Kospi in Seoul fell 0.8% to 2,542.72. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 20,274.42. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney fell 0.3% to 7,337.40, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% to 3,349.56. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 4,129.79 after drifting listlessly earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% to 33,786.62, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8% to 12,059.56. Tesla weighed heavily on the market for a second day in a row worrying about the profits he makes on each of his electric vehicles. It fell 9.7% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices for its models. Several banks also fell after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp. third largest US bank. failures in history last month. Zions fell 4.9% and KeyCorp 2.7%. Truist Financial fell 3.8% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings. AT&T fell 10.4% after reporting revenue slightly below analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations. Analysts also pointed to weaker cash flow than some had expected. It was the worst day for its stock in two decades and the second worst since late 1983. In the bond market, yields fell following some reports on the US economy. A few more workers has applied for unemployment benefits last week than the week before, a potential signal that a still strong labor market is beginning to weaken under the weight of much higher interest rates. The number of continuing jobless claims also hit its highest level since November 2021, according to Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. A separate report says manufacturing trends in the mid-Atlantic region have weakened far more than economists expected. They helped push the 10-year Treasury yield down to 3.53% from 3.59% on Wednesday night. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Federal Reserve expectations, fell to 4.14% from 4.25%. The Fed intentionally tried to cool the economy by raising interest rates in hopes of containing high inflation. It is an effective but brutal tool that slows down the wider economy, increasing the risk of a recession and hurting investment prices. The housing market was one of the first sectors to bend under the weight of much higher interest rates, as mortgage rates rose rapidly. A report on Thursday said sales of previously occupied homes slowed down in march but remains above its low reached earlier this year. Wall Street’s losses on Thursday were offset by strong gains from companies whose earnings beat analysts’ expectations. Lam Research, a supplier to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, rose 7.2% after reporting last-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts. Steel Dynamics climbed 4.9%, homebuilder DR Horton gained 5.6%, casino operator Las Vegas Sands rose 3.7% and steelmaker Nucor rose 5.5% after everything also posted a higher-than-expected profit for the last quarter. The majority of companies have exceeded earnings forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season. Analysts predicted this would mark the biggest decline in S&P 500 earnings per share since the pandemic hit the economy in 2020. Earnings are under pressure as inflation remains high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and parts of the economy are slowing . In other trading, the benchmark U.S. crude lost 13 cents to $724 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.7 to $77.37 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international price standard, fell 16 cents to $80.93 a barrel. The US dollar fell to 133.95 Japanese yen from 134.24 yen. The Euro weakened to $1.0966 from $1.0970. AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

