Leveraging Secure 2.0 to Improve Employee Financial Well-Being

At first glance, Secure 2.0 has something for everyone.

In fact, the sweeping law with a range of retirement provisions that was passed late last year offers new opportunities for employers to improve their benefits packages, particularly those that encourage employee savings. emergency, tie 401(k) plan matching contributions to employee student loan repayment, and encourage overall retirement plan participation. For employers who want to help their employees improve their financial well-being, these provisions can be a compelling starting point for establishing a new financial well-being program or improving an existing one.

Emergency savings accounts

In particular, the impact of the Emergency Savings Accounts Act could become an important addition to financial wellness efforts.

“Emergency savings really are the cornerstone of a financial wellness program,” said Holly Verdeyen, U.S. defined contribution manager for consulting firm Mercer. “These plans can be especially attractive to employers where a large portion of employees live paycheck to paycheque.”

The reason is simple. A successful emergency savings account can ensure that employees have access to cash when they need it without resorting to more expensive solutions, such as high-interest payday loans or a loan from the plan. 401(k). “With emergency savings, even a small dollar investment can have a big impact,” Verdeyen said. Some companies may add an incentive or quid pro quo to increase emergency savings balances.

start now

Not all employers wait for the provisions of Secure 2.0 to apply before making changes. Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Va., recently launched an emergency savings vehicle for its approximately 350 year-round employees.

“Offering an emergency savings account is something we’ve wanted to do for some time,” said Carla Hallman, SHRM-SCP, the club’s human resources manager. “We knew Secure 2.0 was coming, so launching the emergency savings program seemed like a no-brainer” that would help employees a bit.

For example, two of the organization’s goals for the emergency savings plan are to reduce the number of 401(k) plan loans taken out by employees and to help employees manage their finances by having something aside for unforeseen expenses. Hallman refers to the emergency savings option as “an extra ‘set and forget’ aid” for employees trying to better manage their financial lives.

Saving $10 to $15 per paycheck can help employees build up their emergency savings account balance over time while knowing they can access those funds anytime, anywhere, and for nothing. any reason. The program currently offers a match on 5 percent of salaried employee contributions and 10 percent of hourly employee contributions, up to $100 per year for both groups. Once Secure 2.0 provisions, such as automatic enrollment, become available, the company can easily modify the plan as needed.

Overcome skepticism

As Hallman learned, it’s not enough to offer a program designed to help employees better manage their financial lives. Employers should be prepared for employee skepticism about their participation.

“It took some convincing at the start” to get people to sign up, she said. “People wanted to know, ‘What’s the catch?’ ” she says. “It’s important to meet employees where they are and explain to them how emergency savings are helping them,” she said.

This situation is not unusual, according to Sid Pailla, CEO of Sunny Day Fund, an emergency savings vehicle. In general, employers are likely to encounter three groups of employees when rolling out an emergency savings plan: early adopters who are immediately interested; those who know emergency savings accounts are important but pull out due to other financial priorities; and those who think they don’t need to save for an emergency.

It is this last group that requires the most attention. “Employers can focus on automating enrollment and dues for this group,” Pailla said. “They may also need to be rewarded for their behavior through employer contributions or consideration.”

The combination of emergency savings and student loan repayment assistance could lead to greater retirement plan participation as employees begin to feel more comfortable putting money aside for a long-term goal like retirement.

By intentionally focusing on underserved populations, employers could see an initial enrollment rate of 30% increase to 50% after a few months as more people learn about the program.

“Don’t forget the social aspect of this,” Pailla said. “People who contribute to emergency savings accounts and any incentives will talk about it with their peers,” which lends credibility to the program.

“Starter K” packages

The introduction of emergency savings accounts and other Secure 2.0 arrangements should benefit those employees who need help the most. For example, the law allows employers who have never sponsored a retirement plan to set up a simplified 401(k)a “Starter K” plan. Under this new scheme, employers will not be required to contribute and employees will be automatically enrolled with contributions at 3% of their salary.

“The Starter K becomes a great option for a small business that can’t afford the administrative complexities and higher price of a regular 401(k), but still wants to give workers the opportunity to save for retirement. “said Nicolle Willson, director of the retreat. consultancy at the Guideline retirement plan platform.

This can be an especially attractive option for employers operating in states that require employers to offer their employees some type of retirement plan. “Starter K could be a great private alternative to the potentially somewhat clumsy state IRA options,” she said.

Employers can also improve their diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts by introducing a Starter K plan. Research by the American Retirement Association finds that the Starter K plan for small employers could help 19 million more workers to save for retirement, with black and Hispanic workers seeing a 22% increase in access to workplace retirement plans.

When it comes to student loan debt, “women and members of the Black and LGBTQ communities are most affected, so the addition of student loan and 529 benefits [in Secure 2.0] can bolster an employer’s DEI efforts” and help reduce employee stress, said Patricia Roberts, author of Route 529: A Parent’s Guide to Saving for College and Vocational Education with 529 Plans (Button House Editions, 2020) and Chief Operating Officer of Gift of College Inc.

Choose layouts that meet your talent goals

How employers use the provisions of Secure 2.0 will depend on what they want their financial wellness plans to achieve, experts said. For example, offering 401(k) contributions tied to student loan repayment will depend on the ability of this approach to help employers attract and retain their ideal talent.

“Student loan repayment assistance can be good for a specific type of employer,” Verdeyen said. These employers include those with a large number or high percentage of younger employees who may not be able to contribute to a pension plan due to student loan repayment obligations. As a result, these employers may see lower than expected 401(k) plan participation rates.

Look forward

As the provisions of Secure 2.0 take hold over the next few years, employers can expect more vendors to enter the market with solutions that include resources to educate employees about these programs and on overall financial well-being. The resulting choices can help employers encourage and support their employees toward greater financial well-being.