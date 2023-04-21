Governor Bowman’s Opening Remarks at the Fed Listens Event Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas





Thank you, Lorie, it’s great to be here and to hear the wide range of perspectives that are represented here today. In 2019, at a very different time in our history, the Federal Reserve began a year of listening sessions with the public related to contemplated changes in our approach to monetary policy, namely: how the Federal Open Market Committee uses interest rates and other tools to promote a healthy economy. While data can tell us a lot, hearing the stories behind that data helps paint a picture that brings it to life for me and my colleagues. We have heard a lot about the economic situation of Americans and how they are affected by our political decisions. And so our efforts to create opportunities to improve our ability to listen continued and became what I believe is, and certainly should be, a permanent feature of Federal Reserve decision-making. It’s a simple fact that what the Fed does in Washington has a significant impact on how families and businesses spend, borrow and plan for the future. This is exactly why we need to know the experiences of the people of Odessa, Midland and other communities in the Permian Basin. Lately, as you know, the Fed has been focused on reducing inflation, which is essential if we are to support a growing economy and rising incomes. We want to know how inflation, and the higher interest rates needed to bring inflation down, affect you and your communities. These conversations provide important context to the economic data we review, and they help guide our thinking about how best to achieve stability and support the economic well-being of all Americans. One of the important issues we will be discussing today is workforce development, which in every community depends on effective partnerships with the private sector. For many years, this region has been challenged to find skilled workers in certain industries. But today, the challenge of finding voluntary and qualified workers goes far beyond those who need specific vocational training. Our dynamic labor market has made it extremely difficult for growing businesses to find workers, which, if left unaddressed, could eventually undermine a strong economy. I am very interested in learning more about the different strategies and approaches used in this region to provide workers with the skills they need to perform these jobs, and what additional considerations might be helpful in your efforts to improve the development of the workforce. Another issue we are going to focus on today is education. As a mother of two middle school students at the height of the pandemic, I am particularly interested in understanding how your communities have managed and continue to manage K-12 after the disruptions experienced in many places following school closures. pandemic schools. Student performance suffers even during brief periods of instructional disruption. So even in places where school closures may have been limited, there may continue to be lasting effects on student attendance and performance. Where schools were allowed to remain open, we know teacher and support staff shortages were, and continue to be, a significant challenge for many school districts. I look forward to hearing your views and experiences during our time together. Thank you, again, for inviting me to be here today, and I look forward to our discussions.

