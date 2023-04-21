Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday April 21
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. What a hassle
U.S. stock markets are on track to end in losing territory this week as investors compare lackluster economic data to so far lackluster big business earnings. All three major indexes fell on Thursday. You’re here, which released a lackluster earnings report on Wednesday night, fell 10% and was a big drag on the Nasdaq. Much more revenue is also on the way. Procter & Gamble statement Friday morning. Next week brings several big names, including General Motors, McDonald’s, Alphabet, Amazon and Boeing. Follow live market updates.
2. Disney vs. DeSantis
disney take no chances in Florida. As Governor Ron DeSantis is criticized even by fellow Republicans for insisting on continuing his crusade against the entertainment giant, Disney is telling its army of lobbyists to work against any bills from the Florida legislature that appear to target the ‘business. At stake is whether Disney can continue to govern itself in a special Florida district that includes the company’s Disney World theme park. The company wants to protect its ability to continue doing business in the Sunshine State as it has for decades. DeSantis, meanwhile, is bracing for a possible presidential run and has tried to make Disney a political punching bag due to his opposition to an education policy that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” . Disney CEO Bob Iger, for his part, said he was ready to sit down and discuss it with DeSantis.
3. The ship’s silver linings
SpaceX’s spacecraft launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The giant new rocket exploded minutes after taking off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico .
Eric Gay | PA
SpaceX’s spacecraft, billed as the most powerful rocket ever built, took off in Texas on Thursday, wowing spectators who were there and those watching on screens around the world. It flew for about four minutes before exploding and failing to achieve its goal of reaching space. That doesn’t mean it was a complete failure, though, as CNBC’s Michael Sheetz points out in his Investing in Space newsletter. “This was an test flight, and the first of its kind for an American rocket larger and more powerful than any other in history,” he wrote. “Failing to destroy the launch pad? Success. Flying for several minutes? Success. Collecting a wealth of data on the performance of a new launcher? Success.” What’s next for Starship? SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said another test launch could take place in “a few months”.
4. P&G declares its income
Procter & Gamble’s Tide detergent can be seen at a new Wal-Mart store in Chicago January 24, 2012.
John Gres | Reuters
Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble beat Wall Street expectations for earnings and revenue on Friday, each rising from the same period a year ago. The company also has raised its sales forecast for its fiscal year now in its fourth quarter. Yet P&G is not immune to economic challenges. CEO Jon Moeller called him “a very challenging cost and operating environment.” Consumers had to deal with rising inflation, which the Federal Reserve tried to stem through interest rate hikes. Now, because of the Fed’s actions, the economy is slowing, reigniting fears of a real slowdown. With products like Charmin toilet paper and Tide detergent, P&G is on the front lines of all consumer struggles.
5. The Twitter blues
Elon Musk’s Twitter account seen on Mobile with Elon Musk in the background on screen, seen in this illustration photo. On February 19, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.
Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Elon Musk’s companies dominated much of Thursday’s economic news cycle, for better and for worse. Tesla shares fell after a lackluster earnings report. SpaceX’s Starship has had an explosive mix of successes and failures. And Twitter, as long promised, started removing blue verification badges from non-paying customers. Government and certain corporate accounts will continue to be verified with silver and gold badges respectively. But this move is sure to sow confusion, as many notable individuals and organizations have opted out of paying for verification.
CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Brian Schwartz, Michael Sheetz, Amelia Lucas and Rohan Goswami contributed to this report.
