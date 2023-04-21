CEO apologizes after ‘pity city’ speech blowback







New York

CNN

—

The CEO whose pity the town speech backfired in spectacular fashion is now apologizing to her employees. I feel bad that my rallying cry sounded insensitive, Andi Owen, chief executive of office furniture giant MillerKnoll, wrote in an email to staff on Tuesday. What I was hoping would energize the team to meet a challenge that we encountered many times before landing in a way that I did not intend and for that I am sorry. The email was reported earlier by the Michigan news site MLive And Vice. A spokesperson for MillerKnoll, based in Zeeland, Michigan, confirmed the accuracy of the reports. The apology followed widespread media coverage of an online town hall held by Owen last month, in which she berated employees who asked her how they would stay motivated if they weren’t getting bonuses. Don’t ask what we’ll do if we don’t get a bonus? Get the $26 million, she said, citing an internal metric. Spend your time and effort thinking about the $26 million we need and not thinking about what you’re going to do if we don’t get a bonus. All right? Can I get a commitment for this? She continued: I had a former boss who once told me, you can visit pity but you can’t live there. So people: please leave town. Let’s do it. The message did not fall well. A recording of the meeting has circulated online, sparking outrage on social media. A spokesperson for MillerKnoll said earlier this week that the clip was taken out of context and that Owen believes fiercely in this team and all that we can accomplish together. MillerKnoll has yet to decide bonus payouts for staff, including Owen, as its fiscal year ends in May. In 2022, Owen won nearly $5 million in compensation, which includes a $1.1 million salary plus various stock options and bonuses, according to the company’s proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The median income of employees at MillerKnoll, the company behind sleek office furniture brands such as Herman Miller and Design Within Reach, was $44,810.

