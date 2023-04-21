USCIS Releases New Strategic Plan to Strengthen a Diverse Workforce





WASHINGTONU.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today released its 2023-2026 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan. (PDF, 3.28 MB), marking the agency’s first comprehensive strategy to embed a culture of DEIA principles as a fundamental part of its day-to-day work. This effort is consistent with USCIS’ core value of standing up for people and the recently released USCIS Fiscal Year 2023-2026 Strategic Plan. (PDF, 6.81 MB)in which the agency is committed to investing in the workforce by promoting a DEIA culture. As an agency that interacts with and welcomes individuals from around the world into a nation that values ​​diversity and equal opportunity, it is important that we commit to these same principles for the workforce of the USCIS,said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou.This plan reaffirms our commitment to strengthening a culture of DEIA within USCIS, where our employees are respected and included. We are proud to join this whole-of-government effort to build a dedicated workforce that reflects America. The DEIA strategic plan is the result of collaboration between employees across the agency, including our union partners. The plan has six main objectives: Mobilization of leaders Leaders consistently model and champion DEIA.

Leaders consistently model and champion DEIA. Diversity Attract and build a representative workforce at all levels of the organization.

Attract and build a representative workforce at all levels of the organization. Equity Foster a fair workplace to ensure employees have the resources they need to succeed.

Foster a fair workplace to ensure employees have the resources they need to succeed. Inclusion Cultivate a culture that prioritizes inclusivity and belonging.

Cultivate a culture that prioritizes inclusivity and belonging. Accessibility Modernize infrastructure to build and maintain a physically, mentally and technologically accessible environment.

Modernize infrastructure to build and maintain a physically, mentally and technologically accessible environment. Safer workplace Maintain a safe and respectful workplace. Focusing on DEIA in the workforce is not just a USCIS goal, it is a government-wide priority. President Bidens Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce (EO 14035) advances the development of a federal workforce that reflects the full diversity of the nation and advances employment opportunities for all, including people from historically underrepresented communities. For more information about USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov or follow us on Twitter, instagram, Youtube, FacebookAnd LinkedIn.

