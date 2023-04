Taking advances in perovskite solar cells from the lab to the fabrication floor

david fenning David Fenning, an associate professor of nanoengineering at UC San Diego, has been working with Buonassisi on the idea of ​​merging materials, automation, and computation, particularly in this area of ​​AI and solar, since 2014. Going forward, a central focus of the ADDEPT project will be to deploy machine learning and robotic screening to optimize the processing of perovskite-based solar materials for efficiency and sustainability. Fenning’s lab will be responsible for the synthesis and characterization of prototype materials and solar cells using high-throughput tools. Fenning, who is part of the Energy and Sustainable Energy Center at UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, will leverage its expertise in using advanced microscopy to probe inside nanoscale perovskites and elucidate degradation mechanisms. “We have already seen early signs of successful technology transfer between our UC San Diego PASCAL robot and industry,” Fenning said. “With this new center, we will bring together research labs and the emerging perovskite industry to improve reproducibility and reduce time to market.” Adam Lorenz, CTO of solar energy technology company CubicPV, emphasized the importance of thinking about scale alongside quality and efficiency to accelerate the perovskite effort in the commercial environment. “Instead of chasing record efficiencies with tiny pixel-sized devices and later trying to stabilize them, we will simultaneously target stability, reproducibility and efficiency,” he said. “It’s a module-centric approach that creates a direct channel for R&D advancements in the industry.” “Our generation has an obligation to work collaboratively in the fight against climate change,” said Skylar Bagdon, CEO of Verde Technologies, which received the American-Made Perovskite Startup Prize. “Throughout this center, Verde will do everything in its power to help this brilliant team take breakthroughs from the lab scale to the world where they can have an impact.” Several of the academic partners echoed the importance of the joint effort between academia and industry. Barry Rand, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and Environment, highlighted the intersection of scientific knowledge and market awareness. “Understanding how chemistry affects films and interfaces will allow us to co-design for stability and performance,” he said. “The center will accelerate this use-inspired science, with close guidance from our end customers, the industry partners.” The MIT-led team was selected for the SETO Fiscal Year 2022 Photovoltaics (PV) funding program, an effort to reduce supply chain costs and vulnerabilities, further develop sustainable solar technologies and recyclable materials and to advance perovskite PV technologies towards commercialization. ADDEPT is a project that will tackle the durability of perovskite, which will extend the life of the module. The primary objective of these projects is to reduce the levelized cost of electricity produced by PV.

