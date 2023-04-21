Business
The circular economy in simple words
How to become a circular economy champion
This reduces carbon dioxide emissions, decreases the amount of waste and, therefore, improves the health of the planet.
From a linear economy to a circular economy
The society we live in is based on linear economic models, which offer disposable some products and aim to exploit available resources, with negative consequences for the environment and human health.
The take-make-throw away approach is not sustainable in the long term: each year in the European Union, an average ofalmost 15 tons of materials are used to meet the needs of each personAnd 4.5 tons of waste are produced per person during the same period.
That is why extend the life cycle of each product is essential: share, repair And refurbishment have become the words of the future. here are the key elementsin parallel with the abandonment of fossil fuels in favor of renewable energies, in the circular economy. Indeed, one can imagine it as a circle in which materials continue to rotate and be reused, without losing their function. This reduces the ecological footprint of materials while generating new value for society.
What is the main problem of the linear economy?
The linear economy, by excluding the reuse of materials and by exploiting non-renewable sources, causes the depletion of resources and produces more and more waste And environmental pollution.
When was the circular economy conceived?
The idea was first presented in 1966, by the economist Kenneth E. Boulding in his article on “The Economy of Spacecraft Coming Earth.“We have therefore been talking about the circular economy for decades, but concrete actions have only been observed in recent years.
From the 3 to the 5 Rs, the key words of the circular economy
The circular economy approach is based on the 3R model: reduce, to recycle And reuse. The combination of these three actions reduces waste and promotes sustainability. The Rs can become 5, with the addition of regenerate And to rot.
How does the circular economy work?
Avoid the use of non-renewable resources as much as possible in favor of renewable resources is only a starting point. The circular economy is also share time, work and goods: using the same spaces, the same means of transport, the same tools and making resources available to society for the common good. It’s the sharing economy. In this case, we are not paying for the product but for the service: for the use of a good, when we need it.
Examples and best practices of circular economy at home
Using second-hand goods, enjoying services in the sharing economyrepair objects and avoid everything that goes back to the discard are some of the simplest actions anyone can put into practice.
It is equally important to avoid waste, producing as little as possible. In the case of food, for example, this means shopping for what is actually consumed, and putting back into circulation anything that can be reused, even in different forms.
Why is recycling important for the environment and our future?
The circular economy is also separate waste collection: separating plastic, glass, paper, metals, organic and undifferentiated waste allows us to reduce the impact of our activities on the Planet and to recycle and reuse materials together.
Reducing waste going to landfill also means using less land and producing fewer harmful emissions. Separate collection also involves citizens and encourages them to play a active role in the transformation towards a more sustainable economy.
Circularity and renewable energies
When it comes to energy, circularity is based on renewable resources like light, sun, wind and water. They are infinite sources that regenerate and can be used to generate electricity either in large power plants or inhome systems, such as small photovoltaic power plants for self-production of electricity. In this way there is less waste And better efficiency in the production of energy.
