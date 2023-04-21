Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle, and CFO of the London Stock Exchange: How to Accelerate Revenue

In a fascinating discussion centered on ensuring transformations are driven by business outcomes rather than technology trading, the London Stock Exchange Group’s CFO told Oracle CEO Safra Catz that the grand prize of stock market was its ability to “create faster income”.

Efficiency is great, Manz said, and the exchange’s business-driven transformation will certainly drive a lot of that, but the real benefit will be providing the entire organization with real-time data to fuel business growth. income.

Sharing her story as part of Catz’s keynote presentation at Oracle CloudWorld London this week, London Stock Exchange Group Financial Director Anna Manz said, “We are effectively now a fintech company, and the pace of product change is already rapid, and I think the other great enabler is building this right will allow us to automate all of this.

“And yes, we will get the benefit of efficiency, but what really excites me is integrating behaviors across the business into how we work and make decisions to create those revenue outcomes. faster.”

These are words every business leader should write on their palm in indelible ink: The goal of transformation is to embed behaviors that drive more revenue faster!

Catz, having led a similar overhaul at Oracle earlier in his career, was certainly in complete agreement with Manz.

“It’s the gold star!” exclaimed Catz, the Cloud Wars CEO of the Year for 2022.

“In the 20th century, finance was what I would call sitting in the back seat of the car looking back and writing down what happened. The world is now about sitting in the navigator’s seat in the framework of the business explaining what is profitable and where should you invest more to get income, all that.

The most important point here is that in today’s customer-first world, businesses must constantly adapt to new customer demands, expectations and demands. And that means that every member of the C-suite must be not only “customer conscious” but also revenue-driven. never coming back because that mindset is not only outdated, it’s deadly.

Our friend Christopher Lochhead from Category Pirates recently ran LinkedIn masters level class on how CMOs should be all-in-one revenue engines. The same goes for CIOs and CTOs, and Manz, in his CloudWorld chat with Catz, eloquently explained why CFOs need to lock themselves into that mindset, too.

“We really spent a lot of time over the last 18 months going slow to go fast,” Manz told Catz.

“And what I mean by that is that if you don’t know how you want to run the business, it’s very dangerous to embark on a transformation journey. And so the work that we did was to really make sure that we understood the needs of our customers right down to the data and information that we needed to run our business to then really change our processes and the systems that enable them. And that’s what we’re working on right now and it’s really exciting,” Manz said.

“It is not a system change no, it’s a change in the way we manage the business. And so it all started with understanding our data, and I know that sounds silly, but we had multiple definitions of what a product is. In fact, when we started the conversation, elements of the business were boiling over in the debate about how you might describe what a product is because it goes right to the heart of your business model and how you sell,” Manz said.

“And so as we’ve thought about that, ready to set up a system and the process that implements it, it also makes us think about where companies are moving? So beyond analyzing data and SaaS products and workflow, how do we build our product thinking so that we can scale to meet those needs?”

These are great prospects and don’t forget that they come from the CFO of a 322-year-old global financial services organization tasked with pulling the exchange fully into the digital future.

“These are really big questions and they are not financial questions,” Manz said.

“They go right to the heart of the business we’re trying to build, and you have to know the answers or you’re building the wrong thing. So I think some of the work we’ve done to understand the products and the customers, some of the work we’ve done to understand what our key KPIs are and how they will deliver value is already enabling us to accelerate revenue and deliver cost savings. But that’s through understanding and the behavioral change that comes with it before you can configure it into a system.

Underscoring the strategy set out by Manz, Catz drew on his 24 years at Oracle, which included stints as CFO, president and, in recent years, as CEO.

“Everything you say is like a road that I have traveled, and I recognize every stone on that road because we too at Oracle, many years ago, also thought it was a IT project. And we realized no, no, it’s a business transformation. And if all we wanted to do was automate our existing processes, it would have been a complete waste of time and resources” , said Catz.

“We had to learn what we needed in our business, what our business actually was, and then automate that and be able to do more and spend less to do it. And actually, that’s where you understand your business and free up resources.”

Catz then asked how that hard work over the past 18 months has paid off for clients of the London Stock Exchange, and here’s the key part of Manz’s response.

“The efficiency piece is the most obvious bet. I have multiple systems and processes today and multiple teams doing low value work. And actually in today’s world it’s really hard to keep recruiting because the job market is such that if your job is low value and frustrating, people will go to another company,” said Manz.

“So we have a very clear goal of removing some of this inefficient redundant work, which will not only make our lives easier, but will make it much more transparent for our business customers, as they will interface with a single process. .

“But I think the business case element around this change is harder to describe, but if you do it right, it’s absolutely the one about accelerating revenue,” Manz said.

And then she described the real gain.

“Today, after 18 months of work, I have moved from a world where you had to see revenues and costs separately to one of customer profitability and product profitability. Prior to automating this, the army of people it took to provide us with this data was large and the pace at which we could take this data and use it to influence the business and drive better customer outcomes was too slow. . But now, as quoted at the top of this article, the London Stock Exchange Group has transformed its vision, priorities, processes, behavior and technology to radically accelerate its growth opportunities.

As Manz said above, “What really excites me is integrating behaviors across the business into how we work and make decisions to create those faster revenue results.”