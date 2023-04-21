Bewdley customers discover their new Sainsburys Local Sainsbury’s





Sainsbury’s has arrived in Bewdley, Worcestershire, with the launch of a brand new convenience store in the town today. Local residents braved the British weather to get out and try their new Sainsbury’s Local for the first time, joining colleagues and Bewdley Mayor Cllr Rod Stanczyszyn to cut the ribbon and celebrate the store opening this morning. Conveniently located close to the town centre, Sainsbury’s Bewdley Dog Lane Local will serve and assist customers seven days a week from 7am to 11pm. The opening of the new 4,000 square foot store provides residents and visitors to Bewdley with easy access to high value, high quality Sainsbury’s products for the first time. Fresh bread and pastries will be baked in-store daily, complementing Sainsbury’s delicious range of takeaway food, fruit and vegetables, ready meals, savory snacks and confectionery. A Costa coffee machine will allow customers to have a hot drink on the go and the store will also offer a selection of general merchandise products, as well as cut flowers for all occasions. Colleagues who make up the new store team will play an active role at Bewdley, including linking up with nearby food donation charities through its partnership with Neighborly to ensure leftover food from the store goes to those in the community who need it most. The new store team will also be involved in Sainsbury’s national charity programs and initiatives. Sainsbury’s Property Director Patrick Dunne said: “It’s always a pleasure to bring Sainsbury’s to a new town for the first time and I hope our Bewdley customers enjoy the greater convenience and choice our store will offer. The new premises have been specially designed and built to be in harmony with the local neighborhood and we are really happy with the result. Sainsbury’s Bewdley Dog Lane local store manager Glyn Bailey said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome our new customers from today and look forward to playing our part in the local community. I would like to thank everyone who has worked hard to help us prepare for the opening of our new Sainsbury’s store, enabling us to do our very best for Bewdley customers from the start.

