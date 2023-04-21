Wall Street stays calm, P&G wins





Stocks barely budged in morning trading on Wall Street on Friday as investors capped off a quiet week of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged at 10:20 a.m. EST. The benchmark has wobbled over the past few days and is on track for a slight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51 points, or 0.2%, to 33,840.13 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Banks and tech companies were mostly down and weighed on the broader market. Healthcare companies and a range of consumer product makers gained ground and tempered losses elsewhere. The latest corporate earnings and forecasts have been front and center for investors this week as they try to better understand how companies are handling high inflation, a slowing economy and fears of a recession. The market has a handful of earnings reports to assess on Friday. Hospital operator HCA Healthcare rose 5.3% after the company beat its first-quarter estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Charmin toilet paper and other iconic consumer products, rose 4% after beating estimates on price increases. Computer services company PC Connection fell 10% after giving investors a disappointing financial update. Regional bank Regions Financial fell 3.4% after posting disappointing results. Companies have so far exceeded Wall Street forecasts for this earnings period. Analysts had forecast this would mark the biggest drop in earnings per share for the S&P 500 since the pandemic knocked out the economy in 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings to contract 6.3% for S&P 500 companies. The latest earnings come as investors worry about the potential for a recession amid the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. The central bank has aggressively raised interest rates through 2022 and into 2023. The rate hikes have weighed on economic growth, and although inflation has eased, it remains high and still weighs on consumers. The Fed will meet again in early May and is expected to raise its key rate another quarter point. Wall Street is betting that the Fed will take a break from raising interest rates after this meeting. Wall Street anticipates more economic data next week that could provide better insight into the impact of inflation and the trajectory of the economy. Reports will include consumer confidence for April, first quarter gross domestic product and another government update on prices and inflation. Markets in Europe posted small gains on Friday, while trading in Asia declined overnight.

