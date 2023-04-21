Stock market today: Wall Street remains calm, P&G wins

DEVELOPMENT… The story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Stocks remained listless in afternoon trading on Friday as Wall Street ended a quiet week highlighted by a mostly mixed batch of corporate earnings reports.

The major indices oscillated between small gains and losses for much of the day. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% at 3:31 p.m. EST. The benchmark has wobbled over the past few days and is on track for a slight weekly loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,793 and the Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1%. Bearers held a slight edge over gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond yields remained relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage and other lending rates, rose to 3.57% from 3.54% on Thursday evening.

Banks and tech companies were mostly down and weighed on the broader market. Truist Financial and KeyCorp, two of the biggest regional banks, were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500.

Healthcare companies and a range of consumer product makers gained ground, mitigating losses elsewhere.

The latest corporate earnings and forecasts have been front and center for investors this week as they try to better understand how companies are handling high inflation, a slowing economy and fears of a recession.

“You have a market that’s in a waiting mode,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. “He’s waiting to get an idea of ​​what we’re going to hear from the companies.”

Investors reviewed a handful of earnings reports on Friday. Hospital operator HCA Healthcare rose 3.4% after the company beat its first-quarter estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Charmin toilet paper and other iconic consumer products, rose 3.5% after beating estimates on price increases.

Information technology services company PC Connection fell 4.8% after giving investors a disappointing financial update. Regional bank Regions Financial fell 3.1% after posting disappointing results.

Companies have so far exceeded Wall Street forecasts for this earnings period. Analysts had forecast this would mark the biggest drop in earnings per share for the S&P 500 since the pandemic knocked out the economy in 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings to contract 6.3% for S&P 500 companies.

Several major companies are on deck to report earnings next week, giving investors a few more days of corporate updates. Coca-Cola releases its latest results on Monday, followed by McDonald’s and Google’s parent company Alphabet on Tuesday.

Aircraft maker Boeing and Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, will report results on Wednesday. Investors will get more details on the health of the airline industry when American Airlines and Southwest Airlines release their financial results on Thursday, as well as internet retail giant Amazon.

The busy week of earnings reports could help provide more direction for investors as recession-related worries linger, Krosby said.

“There is a tug of war between what the economic data is saying and the stock market message,” she said.

The latest earnings come amid growing concerns about the potential for a recession amid the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. The central bank has aggressively raised interest rates through 2022 and into 2023. The rate hikes have weighed on economic growth, and although inflation has eased, it remains high and still weighs on consumers.

The Fed will meet again in early May and is expected to raise its key rate another quarter point. Wall Street is betting that the Fed will take a break from raising interest rates after this meeting.

The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.17% from 4.16% on Thursday evening.

Wall Street anticipates more economic data next week that could provide better insight into the impact of inflation and the trajectory of the economy. Reports will include consumer confidence for April, first quarter gross domestic product and another government update on prices and inflation.

Markets in Europe ended with small gains on Friday, while trading in Asia declined overnight.