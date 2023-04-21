Trading today: Stocks end a quiet week with small gains

Stocks ended a listless trading day on Friday with slight gains for major stock indexes, capping a calm week on Wall Street highlighted by a batch of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite all gained 0.1% after hovering between small gains and losses for most of the day. The indices each posted a slight loss for the week.

Health care companies and a range of consumer products makers gained ground, mitigating losses from banks, technology stocks and elsewhere. Truist Financial and KeyCorp, two of the largest regional banks, were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500. Truist fell 6% and KeyCorp ended down 3.7%.

Bond yields remained relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage and other lending rates, rose to 3.56% from 3.54% on Thursday evening.

Trading was quiet as investors focused on the latest corporate earnings reports and forecasts in a bid to better understand how companies are handling high inflation, a slowing economy and fears of a recession.

You have a market that is in waiting mode, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. Its waiting for a sense of what companies were going to hear.

Investors reviewed a handful of earnings reports on Friday. Hospital operator HCA Healthcare rose 3.9% after the company beat its first-quarter estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Charmin toilet paper and other iconic consumer products, rose 3.5% after beating estimates thanks to price increases.

Information technology services company PC Connection fell 4.9% after giving investors a disappointing financial update. Regional bank Regions Financial fell 2.8% after posting disappointing results.

Companies have so far exceeded Wall Street forecasts for this earnings period. Analysts had predicted that would mark the biggest drop in earnings per share for the S&P 500 since the pandemic knocked out the economy in 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings to contract 6.3% for S&P companies 500.

Several major companies are on deck to report earnings next week, giving investors a few more days of corporate updates. Coca-Cola reports its latest results on Monday, followed by McDonalds and Google parent company Alphabet on Tuesday.

Aircraft maker Boeing and Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, will report results on Wednesday. Investors will get more details on the health of the airline industry when American Airlines and Southwest Airlines release their financial results on Thursday, as well as internet retail giant Amazon.

The busy week of earnings reports could help provide more direction for investors as recession-related worries linger, Krosby said.

There is a tug of war between what the economic data is saying and the stock market message, she said.

The latest earnings come as investors worry about the potential for a recession amid the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. The central bank has aggressively raised interest rates through 2022 and into 2023. The rate hikes have weighed on economic growth and, although inflation has come down it remains high and continues to squeeze consumers.

The Fed will meet again in early May and is expected to raise its key rate another quarter point. Wall Street is betting that the Fed will take a break from raising interest rates after this meeting.

The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.17% from 4.16% on Thursday evening.

Wall Street anticipates more economic data next week that could provide better insight into the impact of inflation and the trajectory of the economy. Reports will include consumer confidence for April, first quarter gross domestic product and another government update on prices and inflation.

In total, the S&P 500 rose 3.73 points to 4,133.52. The Dow Jones added 22.34 points to close at 33,808.96. The Nasdaq gained 12.90 points to 12,072.46. Bearers held a slight edge over gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Markets in Europe also ended with small gains on Friday, while trading in Asia fell overnight.