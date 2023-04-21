



Summary:

The Federal Financial Institutions Regulators have jointly issued the attached statement Interagency Policy Statement on Provisions for Credit Losses (Revised April 2023) (revised statement). The agencies issued this revised statement in response to changes in accounting guidelines for distressed debt restructurings (TDRs) by creditors under United States generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP). Statement of applicability: The content and material referenced in this FIL applies to all FDIC-insured financial institutions. Strong points:

In 2020, the agencies issued an Interagency Policy Statement (Original Statement) in response to the June 2016 Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issuance of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-13, which introduced Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) and replaced the old incurred loss method in US GAAP. The FASB has codified these changes, including subsequent changes, in Topic 326 of codification of accounting standards, Credit losses on financial instruments (FASB ASC Topic 326).

In March 2022, the FASB issued ASU No. 2022-02, Financial InstrumentsCredit Loss (Topic 326): Distressed Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures (ASU 2022-02), which amended FASB ASC Topic 326. ASU 2022-02 eliminates guidance for recognizing and measuring TDRs, while strengthening financial statement disclosure requirements for certain loan refinancings and restructurings by creditors when a borrower experiences financial difficulties.

The Supplemental Instructions to Consolidated Status and Revenue Reports (i.e. Call Report) previously provided guidance on regulatory reporting related to ASU 2022-02.

The original statement has been revised to remove references to TORs and to correct a citation to a regulation in a footnote. All other information contained in the original declaration is unchanged.

The principles outlined in the revised statement are consistent with US GAAP, regulatory reporting requirements, safe and sound banking practices, and codified agency guidelines setting standards for safety and soundness.

The revised statement will become effective upon adoption by each institution of FASB ASC Topic 326. Interagency Policy Statement on Provisions for Credit Losses (revised April 2023) Related Resources: FIL-17-2022, April 14, 2022, First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Condition and Revenue Reports FIL-54-2020, May 8, 2020, 2020 Interagency Policy Statement on Provisions for Credit Losses Related topic: Accounting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fdic.gov/news/financial-institution-letters/2023/fil23017.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos