Canadian laws and regulations

Lorraine Lynds, Vanessa Hansford, Shawn Cymbalisty

April 21, 2023

On April 20, 2023, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), together with the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR), published the Final Amendments (the TCR Final Amendments) regarding enhanced insurance requirements. cost reporting for investment funds and new cost and return requirements. reporting guidelines for insurance segregated funds (total cost reporting).

The purpose of total cost reporting is to improve investor awareness of ongoing embedded costs, such as those captured in management expense ratios (MERs) and trading expense ratios (TERs), which part of the cost of ownership of investment funds and segregated funds. .

This update from Osler will focus on final changes to the TCR that will affect registered dealers, advisers and investment fund managers.

Significant changes from the April 2022 proposal

The CSA and CCIR released an earlier version of the Total Cost Report Proposals on April 28, 2022 (the April 2022 Proposals). These proposals were the subject of significant discussion and advocacy within the industry and resulted in the submission of 38 comment letters to the ASC and CCIR. The CSA and CCRI, following review of these submissions, have revised the April 2022 Proposals in several significant respects, including

No requirement to report fund expense ratios (FER) in quarterly or monthly account statements; only one annual report required – The April 2022 proposals provided for the new cost reports to be included both in investors’ quarterly/monthly account statements and in their annual report on fees and other remuneration (annual report on fees). Specifically, they had proposed that the FERs (composed of the MER and the TER) be included in the statements as a percentage for each investment fund held by the investor. Many industry players had questioned the appropriateness of recording RFERs on account statements, as these statements are primarily intended to inform customers of their transaction activity during the applicable period, as well as to provide security positions and cash balances at the end of the period. Some industry members felt that providing fund spending information on statements (which otherwise contain no spending information) would be confusing for investors, especially if they were provided without an overall view of returns. annual and full distribution costs. Some dealers were also concerned that, from an operational perspective, the process of collecting accurate FERs and incorporating them into quarterly/monthly statements would compromise dealers’ ability to submit these statements on time. The CSA has addressed these concerns and moved the requirement to report FERs from the quarterly/monthly account statements to the annual royalty report. Final changes to the TCR will require new reporting only in the annual fee report. The annual royalty report should include the total amount of fund expenses, in dollars, for all investment funds the aggregate amount of all indirect investment fund costs (such as short-term trading fees or redemption fees), in dollars for all investment funds the PAR, in percentage, for all classes or series of investment funds

– The April 2022 proposals provided for the new cost reports to be included both in investors’ quarterly/monthly account statements and in their annual report on fees and other remuneration (annual report on fees). Specifically, they had proposed that the FERs (composed of the MER and the TER) be included in the statements as a percentage for each investment fund held by the investor. Exclusion of prospectus-exempt funds and labour-sponsored funds, but exchange-traded funds still covered – The final changes to the TCR now exclude prospectus-exempt funds and labour-sponsored funds. Exchange-traded funds, however, are still in scope, despite some of the challenges industry participants noted they may face in facilitating the transfer of traded fund fee information into exchange from fund managers to brokers. The CSA have indicated that they may consider making proposals to expand full cost reporting to include prospectus-exempt funds and labour-sponsored funds at a later date.

– The final changes to the TCR now exclude prospectus-exempt funds and labour-sponsored funds. Exchange-traded funds, however, are still in scope, despite some of the challenges industry participants noted they may face in facilitating the transfer of traded fund fee information into exchange from fund managers to brokers. The CSA have indicated that they may consider making proposals to expand full cost reporting to include prospectus-exempt funds and labour-sponsored funds at a later date. Extended transition period – The final changes to the TCR will take effect on January 1, 2026, and securities registrants will be required to provide the first annual fee reports that incorporate the changes for the year ending December 31, 2026. This extension is in response to Significant implementation issues and concerns identified by industry participants.

Next steps

Final changes to the TCR are not subject to another comment period. The CSA and CCRI intend to establish an Implementation Committee, with input from the new SRO, to provide ongoing guidance and help industry members operationalize the changes.

While the final changes to the TCR respond to many of the concerns expressed by industry participants regarding the operationalization of full cost reporting, there will undoubtedly be many challenges to overcome as companies seek to comply with the new requirements. We would be happy to answer any questions you have regarding the final changes to the TCRs or help you comply with these changes.