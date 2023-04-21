Federal technology solutions contractor based at U.S. Department of Labor, Virginia, reaches agreement to resolve employment discrimination allegations





Intelligent Waves LLC will pay $435,000 in back wages and interest to affected applicants

RESTON, Virginia The U.S. Department of Labor has reached a settlement agreement with a provider of technology solutions to resolve allegations of systemic hiring discrimination against black job applicants at the company’s headquarters in Reston. The agreement follows a routine investigation of the departmentsOffice of Federal Contractors Compliance Programswho alleges that Intelligent Waves LLC has been discriminated against 14 Black candidates seeking positions in Arizona and Nevada as test instrumentation technicians. The company’s Reston site was responsible for filling these positions. Executive Order 11246prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin. In its settlement, Intelligent Waves agreed to pay $435,368 in back wages and interest to affected job seekers and provide job offers to eligible class members. Besides, the company will take steps to analyze their selection and hiring practices proactivelyconduct an internal analysis to prevent recurrence and assess its effectiveness. Our settlement with Intelligent Waves reflects our commitment to preventing employment discrimination and holding federal contractors accountable when they fail to provide equal employment opportunity, said Sam Maiden, Regional Director of the Bureau of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, Mid-Atlantic, Philadelphia. Intelligent Waves LLC provides technology solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network and systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. It has contracts with the US Air Force, Department of Veterans Affairs, General Services Administration, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration. To learn more about the OFCCP, call 800-397-6251 or visit the OFCCP website. The OFCCP has launched the Class Member Locator. The purpose of the CML is to identify applicants and/or workers who have been impacted by OFCCP compliance assessments and complaint investigations and who may be eligible for a portion of financial assistance and/or or consideration for placement. If you believe you are a group member who applied between November 5, 2019 and August 31, 2021, the survey period, thank you for visiting the OFCCP website for more information on this and other recent OFCCP regulations.

