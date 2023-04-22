California hits 1.5 million ZEV goal two years ahead of schedule





B-ROLL: Governor Newsom andFirstPartner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tour ZEVs at the California Natural Resources Agency in Sacramento (download) WHAT DO YOU WANT TO KNOW: California hit its goal of 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) sold in the state two years ahead of schedule, with $2 billion in ZEV incentives handed out to Californians to make the transition more affordable , a major victory in the state’s ambitious climate action plan. . SACRAMENTO Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has exceeded 1.5 million ZEV sales two years earlier than expected. To date, nearly $2 billion in ZEV incentives, as part of a broader $9 billion ZEV budget, have been provided to help Californians, especially those on low incomes, afford to do the transition. In 2012, then-Governor Jerry Brown set a goal to reach that level of sales by 2025. This year, 21% of all new cars sold in California this year have been ZEVs, and 40% of ZEVs sold in the United States are sold in California. No other state in the country is doing as much as we are to accelerate our electric, zero-emissions future, said Governor Newsom. California is setting the bar on climate action and achieving its goals years ahead of schedule thanks to unprecedented investments secured in partnership with the legislature. Were making real progress on the world’s most ambitious plan to end the tailpipe so that our children and grandchildren end up with a cleaner, healthier planet. California’s ZEV leadership continues to inspire other states to follow California’s lead. And earlier this month, the governor applauded the Biden-Harris administration for proposing new federal emissions standards that effectively require half of all cars sold in the United States to be zero-emission vehicles ( ZEV) by 2030, calling it a big day for America. Also today, in an effort to supercharge the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, California announced a new joint statement of intent among multiple state departments and agencies to help guide planning for energy supply, facilities, grid development, as well as electric vehicle chargers and hydrogen stations. ZEV RECORD IN CALIFORNIA: 21.1% of all new cars sold this year in California were ZEVs according to the California Energy Commission 124,053 ZEV sales in California in Q1 2023 1,523,966 total ZEV sales in California to date

according to the California Energy Commission 40% of ZEVs sold in the United States are sold in California according to Veloz EV Market Report Background: California has more ZEVs than New Hampshire has cars, twice as many ZEVs as Wyoming has cars, and more than twice as many ZEVs as Norway

according to Veloz EV Market Report Up to $24,500 in grants and rebates available for low-income Californians (Learn more here) California has offered consumers nearly $2 billion in incentives and rebates through programs like the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project and Clean Cars 4 All

for low-income Californians (Learn more here) California approved one of the world’s first regulations last year requiring 100% of new car sales to be ZEVs by 2035, following Governor Newsoms 2020 executive order to develop new rules for sales in the state.

last year requiring 100% of new car sales to be ZEVs by 2035, following Governor Newsoms 2020 executive order to develop new rules for sales in the state. Last month, the US EPA approved California’s plan requiring nearly half of all new heavy trucks to be zero emissions by 2035

requiring nearly half of all new heavy trucks to be zero emissions by 2035 ZEVs are a top state export thanks to the success of California, stimulating major advances in manufacturing and job creation

thanks to the success of California, stimulating major advances in manufacturing and job creation California is home to 55 ZEV and ZEV manufacturers and leads the nation in ZEV manufacturing jobs

and leads the nation in ZEV manufacturing jobs Billions of dollars are going out the door to build ZEV charging infrastructure across the state, with a record amount dedicated to underprivileged communities: $2.9 billion investment plan approved by the California Energy Commission in December accelerates California’s 2025 electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling goals $2.6 billion investment plan approved in November by the California Air Resources Board supports a wide range of ZEV projects, with 70% of funds going to disadvantaged and low-income communities, the state’s largest ever investment in the equitable expansion of clean transportation

to build ZEV charging infrastructure across the state, with a record amount dedicated to underprivileged communities:

