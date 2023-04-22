Stock markets end a quiet week with small gains





Stocks ended a listless trading day on Friday with slight gains for major stock indexes, capping a calm week on Wall Street highlighted by a batch of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite all gained 0.1% after hovering between small gains and losses for most of the day. The indices each posted a slight loss for the week. Health care companies and a range of consumer products makers gained ground, mitigating losses from banks, technology stocks and elsewhere. Truist Financial and KeyCorp, two of the largest regional banks, were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500. Truist fell 6% and KeyCorp ended down 3.7%. Bond yields remained relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage and other lending rates, rose to 3.56% from 3.54% on Thursday evening. The two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.17% from 4.16% Thursday night. People also read… Trading was quiet as investors focused on the latest corporate earnings reports and forecasts in a bid to better understand how companies are handling high inflation, a slowing economy and fears of a recession. “You have a market that’s in a waiting mode,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. “He’s waiting to get an idea of ​​what we’re going to hear from the companies.”











Investors reviewed a handful of earnings reports on Friday. Hospital operator HCA Healthcare rose 3.9% after the company beat its first-quarter estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Charmin toilet paper and other iconic consumer products, rose 3.5% after beating estimates on price increases. IT services company PC Connection fell 4.9% after a disappointing financial update. Regional bank Regions Financial fell 2.8% after posting disappointing results. Companies have so far exceeded Wall Street forecasts for this earnings period. Several major companies are on deck to report earnings next week, which could help provide more direction for investors as recession concerns persist, Krosby said. "There is a tug of war between what the economic data is saying and the stock market message," she said. Wall Street also anticipates more data next week on inflation and the economy. In total, the S&P 500 rose 3.73 points to 4,133.52. The Dow Jones added 22.34 points to close at 33,808.96. The Nasdaq gained 12.90 points to 12,072.46. Bearers held a slight edge over gainers on the New York Stock Exchange. Markets in Europe ended with small gains on Friday, while trading in Asia declined overnight.







