A “bullish cocktail” of stock market signals will fuel a surprise rally

Despite heightened fears of a recession, the stock market is generating bullish signal after bullish signal.

Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick highlighted seven signs that point to an upside surprise.

“We believe the odds strongly favor continued strength in equities in 2023,” Detrick told Insider.

Investors are being pulled in opposite directions this year as recent economic data suggests a recession is imminent as the stock market continues to generate a wave of bullish signals.

“I’ve been doing this for over two decades and I’ve never seen a time when almost everyone agrees that a recession is coming and stocks are going to crash, but the data doesn’t show that at all. everything,” said Ryan, Carson Group’s chief market strategist. Detrick told Insider on Thursday.

Investors should focus more on the stock market because it generally drives the economy, according to Detrick.

In other words, the economic weakness that is showing in recent manufacturing data has already been telegraphed by the stock market’s 20% selloff last year. And the impressive recovery since then signals that the economy will have little difficulty rebounding in the coming quarters.

“We’re in the very small crowd that we can still avoid a recession this year, and some of the extremely bullish stock market signals we’ve seen in recent weeks could indeed suggest continued strong stock market performance,” he said. Detrick.

His call for no recession is supported by the fact that the economy added nearly six million jobs over the past 15 months.

“You just don’t have a recession when the employment backdrop is this strong and the consumer remains healthy,” he said.

And many other positive signals have erupted this year, from bullish crosses in the moving average on all three major indices, to momentum breakouts and seasonality patterns.

“Any signal on its own should be taken with a grain of salt, but when you start to pile all the positive signals from the breadth of the market, we think the odds are strongly in favor of continued strength in stocks. 2023,” Detrick said. .

Combine the bullish technical signals with the strong employment backdrop and consistently bearish investor sentiment, and he believes you have a “bullish cocktail of a massive surprise rally on our hands.”

These are the seven bullish technical signals that suggest to Detrick that the stock market will remain strong for the rest of the year. (All S&P 500 data is from 1950.)

1. Strong January, strong year

When the S&P 500 is positive in January, the rest of the year is higher 86% of the time.

Carson Group





2. A big month of January after a year of decline

When the S&P 500 is up more than 5% in January after a negative year, the entire year has never been lower, with average gains around 30%.

Carson Group





3. Stay above the December low

When the S&P 500 stays above its December low in the first quarter like it has this year, the rest of the year is higher 92% of the time and up 11% on average.

Carson Group





4. Consecutive wins

When the S&P 500 has posted consecutive quarterly gains of at least 5%, as it has for the past two quarters, the stock market was higher the following year 87% of the time, with an average gain of 13%. .5%.

Carson Group





5. Five Strong First Days

When the S&P 500 rose more than 1% in the first five trading days of the year, as it did this year, stocks ended the year up 87% of the time, with an average gain by 15%.

Carson Group





6. Quarterly gains over 7%

When the S&P 500 gained more than 7% in the first quarter, as it did this year, the S&P 500 never generated negative returns for the full year, with an average gain of 23%.

Carson Group





7. Zweig’s rare wide thrust

A rare breadth indicator that measures stock market participation just flashed for the first time since 2019. Once flashed, the S&P 500 was higher a year later 14 out of 14 times and up 23% on average.