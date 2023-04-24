Business
A “bullish cocktail” of stock market signals will fuel a surprise rally
- Despite heightened fears of a recession, the stock market is generating bullish signal after bullish signal.
- Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick highlighted seven signs that point to an upside surprise.
- “We believe the odds strongly favor continued strength in equities in 2023,” Detrick told Insider.
Investors are being pulled in opposite directions this year as recent economic data suggests a recession is imminent as the stock market continues to generate a wave of bullish signals.
“I’ve been doing this for over two decades and I’ve never seen a time when almost everyone agrees that a recession is coming and stocks are going to crash, but the data doesn’t show that at all. everything,” said Ryan, Carson Group’s chief market strategist. Detrick told Insider on Thursday.
Investors should focus more on the stock market because it generally drives the economy, according to Detrick.
In other words, the economic weakness that is showing in recent manufacturing data has already been telegraphed by the stock market’s 20% selloff last year. And the impressive recovery since then signals that the economy will have little difficulty rebounding in the coming quarters.
“We’re in the very small crowd that we can still avoid a recession this year, and some of the extremely bullish stock market signals we’ve seen in recent weeks could indeed suggest continued strong stock market performance,” he said. Detrick.
His call for no recession is supported by the fact that the economy added nearly six million jobs over the past 15 months.
“You just don’t have a recession when the employment backdrop is this strong and the consumer remains healthy,” he said.
And many other positive signals have erupted this year, from bullish crosses in the moving average on all three major indices, to momentum breakouts and seasonality patterns.
“Any signal on its own should be taken with a grain of salt, but when you start to pile all the positive signals from the breadth of the market, we think the odds are strongly in favor of continued strength in stocks. 2023,” Detrick said. .
Combine the bullish technical signals with the strong employment backdrop and consistently bearish investor sentiment, and he believes you have a “bullish cocktail of a massive surprise rally on our hands.”
These are the seven bullish technical signals that suggest to Detrick that the stock market will remain strong for the rest of the year. (All S&P 500 data is from 1950.)
1. Strong January, strong year
When the S&P 500 is positive in January, the rest of the year is higher 86% of the time.
2. A big month of January after a year of decline
When the S&P 500 is up more than 5% in January after a negative year, the entire year has never been lower, with average gains around 30%.
3. Stay above the December low
When the S&P 500 stays above its December low in the first quarter like it has this year, the rest of the year is higher 92% of the time and up 11% on average.
4. Consecutive wins
When the S&P 500 has posted consecutive quarterly gains of at least 5%, as it has for the past two quarters, the stock market was higher the following year 87% of the time, with an average gain of 13%. .5%.
5. Five Strong First Days
When the S&P 500 rose more than 1% in the first five trading days of the year, as it did this year, stocks ended the year up 87% of the time, with an average gain by 15%.
6. Quarterly gains over 7%
When the S&P 500 gained more than 7% in the first quarter, as it did this year, the S&P 500 never generated negative returns for the full year, with an average gain of 23%.
7. Zweig’s rare wide thrust
A rare breadth indicator that measures stock market participation just flashed for the first time since 2019. Once flashed, the S&P 500 was higher a year later 14 out of 14 times and up 23% on average.
|
Sources
2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-analysis-bullish-cocktail-technical-signals-surprise-rally-sentiment-2023-4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan offers negotiations in Turkey to end the war in Sudan
- The northern United States in reserve for the spectacle of the northern lights
- Ryan Reynolds smells of ‘champagne, beer and weed’ after Wrexham promotion | Entertainment
- A “bullish cocktail” of stock market signals will fuel a surprise rally
- The Google Pixel Fold hands-on video is our first detailed look at a foldable product in action.
- Donald Trump claims to be a fan of frozen spices
- Wrexham: National League title timeline under Hollywood stars
- Hockey fans fill Amelia Park Arena for Spring Classic Hockey tournament
- Behind the Seams: What it’s Really Like to Work in Fashion, with Juliette Hogans Casey Reid
- How Actor Kang’s Arrest May Change Disney’s Plans
- In war-torn northwest Syria, earthquake survivors struggle to get medical care | 60 minutes
- Dissolve assemblies in May, hold elections in July, Imran Khan tells leaders