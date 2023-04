New York lawmakers push for federal legislation to fight lithium-ion battery fires

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York lawmakers are pushing new federal legislation to help fight fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. A child and a teenager were killed in a fire in Astoria, Queens on April 10. A Bronx supermarket was charred by fast-moving flames in March. These are just a few of the recent lithium-ion battery fires that continue to wreak destruction and pain in New York City. Alfonso Villa lost his 8-year-old daughter, Stephanie, last September when his e-bike battery exploded while the family slept in Queens. “I want to tell the world not to bring batteries inside your house because batteries can kill your family in a second,” Villa said. The use of e-scooters and e-bikes has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among thousands of delivery workers. They are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which can cost up to $1,000. Uber and Zoomo team up to offer New York delivery people discounted electric bikes

“They are a little cheaper on Amazon, explains Gustavo Ajche, delivery man since 2014. Cheaper versions are more accessible but are also more prone to fires, especially when overheated and overloaded. There have been more than 400 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in New York in the past four years, officials say. There were 64 such fires in 2023 alone. The FDNY said it was now No. 3 on its list of leading causes of fires in New York. Citizens are much less likely to leave their apartments and that means first responders are in more danger, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. If approved, the new federal legislation would raise manufacturing and safety standards for batteries allowed to enter the United States, provide better consumer protection and help educate the public on the safest way to use them. New York residents call for tougher e-bike regulations after deadly Queens fire

“Technology is exceeding federal security measures in one area after another, after another. And our job is to get the federal government to act faster to keep the public safe, said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. We cannot allow defective or poorly manufactured batteries to continue to cause these dangerous and deadly fires, said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, co-sponsor of the bill. Stephanie Villa Torres’ mother said everyone should be given proper information about batteries. “It’s like bringing death home,” says Marilu Torres. Torres hopes the legislation will pass the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate so other families don’t feel this kind of loss.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pix11.com/news/local-news/ny-lawmakers-push-federal-legislation-to-combat-lithium-ion-battery-fires/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos