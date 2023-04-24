New Wall Street Fear Gauge to Track Short-Term Market Swings

The Vix, the volatility index popularly known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, is getting its biggest shake-up in years with the release of a new version that will track expectations of short-term market swings.

The 1-Day Volatility Index, or Vix1d, to be launched by exchange group Cboe on Monday, is a response to a recent transformation in derivatives markets that had raised concerns about the effectiveness and relevance of the original Vix.

It will measure the expected volatility of the S&P 500 over the next trading day, rather than over the next month like the Vix.

Rob Hocking, head of product innovation at Cboe, said in an interview with the Financial Times that an increase in short-term options trading has given the market some impression that the 30-day simply isn’t capturing.. .we hope that the shorter maturities the index will match better.

Nearly half of S&P 500 options trades so far this month have been in contracts that expire on the day they are traded. These short-term contracts allow traders to take more targeted positions around events such as economic data releases or monetary policy meetings, but the activity is not included in the main Vix calculation.

Short-term trading volumes have nearly quadrupled since the start of 2020, thanks in part to the addition of new contracts that allowed investors to perform zero-day trades every day of the week.

Hocking said the original Vix still measured exactly what it was designed to measure, but said people were interested in it to provide insight into movements it was never designed to capture…[so] it made sense to add to the Vix complex.

The Vix, which launched 30 years ago this month, helped revolutionize US markets by distilling the prices of thousands of different options contracts into a single digit that has become shorthand for investor expectations. in terms of market volatility.

An average of around 750,000 Vix futures and options contracts per day were traded in 2022, and the index is closely watched by bankers as a signal to time fundraising trades such as bids. initial public.

However, many observers were surprised by the index’s calm throughout the stock market downturn that began last year. Some investment funds that relied on a rising Vix to hedge against stock declines performed even worse than the entire S&P 500 in 2022. A senior IPO banker who used the index as a trigger for deal promotion rounds said the Vix is ​​not working as a good indicator now.

Options scholars said the indicator was not broken but had become so ubiquitous that it was often misused or oversimplified.

It can often be misunderstood, said Edward Monrad, head of market structure at Netherlands-based market maker Optiver. It’s a pretty narrow product in a sense, it’s not a measure of what happened or the directionality in the [stock] index, what people assume it might be.

The Vix tends to rise when stocks fall, but it can also jump if investors expect conditions to improve significantly. Conversely, if stocks fall slowly and steadily like last year, the Vix could stay quite low.

The fear gauge moniker doesn’t help, said Roni Israelov, chief investment officer at NDVR and former director of options strategies at AQR. People were surprised by the performance of Vix futures-based strategies last year…[but] most of the year it was slow work [in stock prices]. Given the underlying volatility in stocks, it’s unclear whether the Vix performed poorly.

Vix1ds short term target should make it much more volatile than the 30 day original. In the days following the collapse of Silicon Valley banks last month, the Vix rose from 19 to 26.5 above its long-term average, but far from the levels normally associated with panic. The Vix1d, on the other hand, reportedly jumped from 15.3 to 40.2.

At this time, the exchange does not intend to offer contracts directly linked to the one-day index. Hocking said there would be practical challenges in settling index-linked trades in the near term, but added: If there is demand, we will always explore ways to effectively empower the market to trade.

Cboe already releases a few alternate clues, including a nine-day-and-one-year-old Vix, but they struggled to hold the same level of attention as the original.

However, trade groups like Optiver have encouraged the creation of a new index and Hocking said it was developed in response to customer demand.

It’s also a sign that the stock market expects recent investor enthusiasm for short-term options to persist, despite concerns from some analysts and regulators that it could distort markets and cause sharp intraday swings. of the market.

[Short term options] isn’t just a fluke with a use case, Hocking added. There are a lot of different people using them, with different use cases…I don’t see all of them disappearing overnight.